UNIABUJA Staff and Students Protest Minister Wike Over Land Reallocation

Staff unions and students at the University of Abuja march against Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, demanding the reversal of a controversial land takeover that threatens institutional expansion.

Academic and non-academic staff unions, alongside students and alumni of the University of Abuja, formerly known as UNIABUJA, organized a significant demonstration on Monday to oppose the alleged takeover and reallocation of portions of the institution's land by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The protesters, operating under the banner of the Joint Action Committee, are demanding an immediate reversal of this administrative decision, which they claim undermines the university's long-term development plans and disregards established legal precedents regarding public land ownership.

Historical Land Ownership and Legal Breach Claims

The core of the protest revolves around the assertion that the land in question was legally allocated to the University of Abuja in 1988, coinciding with the institution's founding. Prof Sylvanus Ugoh, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Abuja branch, explicitly stated during the rally that the Minister's action constitutes a direct breach of the rule of law. Ugoh emphasized that successive Federal Capital Territory Ministers had historically respected the institution's land ownership and that no prior administrator had attempted such a reallocation, making this move a unique and unjustifiable departure from established protocol.

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Prof Ugoh further argued that the University of Abuja is a public institution whose primary interests must take precedence over private business considerations. He stated that there is no precedent globally where public interest is sacrificed for individual gain, and he accused the Minister of allocating university land to individuals for private interests. The union chairman called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and order the Minister to reverse this trend, asserting that the land should not be handed over to friends or private entities in the nation.

Stakeholder Positions on Development and Infrastructure

Comrade Sadiya Hassan, the Chairperson of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) University of Abuja branch, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Minister's decision, arguing that any development initiative should prioritize the university and its student population rather than private companies. She urged Mr. Wike to leave the land alone if he cannot assist in promoting development for the institution, noting that the university itself has several development projects requiring additional space. She contended that the institution should not be deprived of the space allocated to it for future expansion, especially when its own growth is stifled by similar needs.

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Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) University of Abuja branch, reinforced the stance that the university unions would resist any attempt by the government to take over the institution's land. He described land as a critical requirement for the development of any higher education institution, citing specific academic needs as justification for retaining the land. Yusuf highlighted that the University of Abuja houses a Department of Nuclear Engineering, which requires buffer zones for research activities, as well as a Department of Aeronautical Engineering that demands adequate space for its operations and expansion.

Student Impact and Security Concerns

Eyamu Oghenenyerovwo Peculiar, the President of the Students' Union Government, appealed to the Federal Government to address the institution's pressing infrastructural challenges rather than support developments that could further constrain the university's growth. He noted that the university accommodates more than 55,000 students, with additional faculties and departments being established, yet it continues to grapple with severe infrastructure deficits. Peculiar pointed out that the shortage of accommodation has left many students struggling to secure affordable housing outside the campus, as rental costs continue to rise, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the student body.

Dr. Rauf Olaiya Sarafadeen-Kunle, the National Publicity Secretary of the University of Abuja Alumni Association, raised serious concerns regarding the safety and security of the university community due to the land dispute. He warned against sacrificing the institution's interests for private commercial ventures and urged the FCT Minister to stay away from the land. The alumni association's position aligns with the broader coalition, emphasizing that the security of members and the integrity of the academic environment are compromised by external land grabs. The Joint Action Committee, comprising ASUU, SSANU, NASU, SUG, and the university's alum association, remains united in its demand for the protection of the university's assets.