UNDP Pledges Support for North-East Development Policy to Tackle Insecurity and Poverty

The United Nations Development Programme has committed to supporting Nigeria's North-East region in crafting a comprehensive development policy aimed at addressing insecurity, poverty, and socio-economic challenges. The pledge was made during a technical workshop in Maiduguri, Borno State, where stakeholders discussed the National Regional Development Policy 2026-2030. UNDP emphasized its role in providing technical expertise, mobilizing international best practices, and attracting financing to ensure inclusive and sustainable recovery. The policy, led by the Federal Ministry of Regional Development and the North-East Development Commission, seeks to integrate security and development planning to reduce regional disparities and improve livelihoods across the six North-Eastern states.

The United Nations Development Programme ( UNDP ) has pledged its support for the six states of Nigeria's North-East region as they work to strengthen security and develop a comprehensive regional policy framework.

This commitment was announced during a Regional Technical Workshop on the National Regional Development Policy 2026-2030, held in Maiduguri, Borno State. The workshop, organized in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Regional Development and regional development commissions, aims to design inclusive policies that address the deep-rooted challenges of insecurity, poverty, and socio-economic underdevelopment in the region.

Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, emphasized the organization's dedication to assisting the government in crafting a robust and inclusive development policy aligned with global best practices. She highlighted that the UNDP would support the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in reviewing and implementing its development blueprint to ensure it reflects the aspirations of local communities.

Attafuah, represented by UNDP official Matthew Alao, stated that the workshop is part of broader efforts to help the ministry develop a policy that genuinely responds to people's needs. She further noted that the UNDP would leverage its global network to attract development financing and introduce international best practices to accelerate recovery and economic growth. According to Attafuah, the goal is to make the entire North-East region-spanning Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, and Bauchi-the safest it can be.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Mary Ogbe, assured stakeholders that the proposed policy would not suffer the common fate of abandoned government programmes. She stressed that implementation is guaranteed and that the policy will align with the Federal Government's development agenda while incorporating inputs from all geopolitical zones. Ogbe highlighted that the policy specifically targets the North-East, a region heavily challenged by insecurity.

The Managing Director of the North East Development Commission, Mohammed Alkali, described the draft policy as a major step toward addressing regional disparities and promoting inclusive development. He noted that the policy recognizes unique challenges such as poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and the lingering effects of the Boko Haram insurgency. Alkali pointed out that the North-East has one of the highest poverty rates in the country, with only about 42 percent of residents having access to electricity.

The workshop brought together officials from regional development commissions, policymakers, development partners, and technical experts to review strategies for fostering sustainable development and tackling the root causes of insecurity across Nigeria's regions. The North-East has faced devastating security challenges for over a decade due to the Boko Haram insurgency and related conflicts, which have claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions, and destroyed critical infrastructure.

The UNDP's involvement signals a concerted effort to integrate security, poverty reduction, and regional planning into a unified policy framework. The initiative also underscores the importance of local ownership and international cooperation in rebuilding the region. By focusing on inclusive policy design and implementation, stakeholders aim to break cycles of vulnerability and stimulate long-term economic growth. The workshop serves as a critical platform for aligning federal and regional priorities, ensuring that development efforts are both comprehensive and sustainable.

Ultimately, the success of this policy will depend on effective coordination, adequate financing, and sustained political will to transform the North-East from a region of crisis to one of opportunity and stability





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UNDP North-East Nigeria Regional Development Policy Insecurity Poverty Reduction NEDC Boko Haram Sustainable Development Economic Recovery Inclusive Policy

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