Understanding and Seeking Compensation for Psychological Injuries from Workplace Sexual Harassment

This article examines the often-overlooked psychological impact of workplace sexual harassment, which can result in significant mental and emotional harm. It outlines the types of psychological injuries, the legal avenues for compensation, and the challenges victims may face in pursuing their claims. It highlights the importance of documenting the experience, gathering evidence, seeking professional help, and consulting with a personal injury lawyer.

Workplace sexual harassment often causes injuries that go far beyond the physical. While many people associate personal injury with visible physical harm like broken bones or bruises, the psychological toll of harassment can be even more devastating. This article explores the reality of psychological injuries resulting from workplace sexual harassment and the legal avenues available for victims seeking compensation.

Psychological injuries are essentially mental or emotional harm stemming from a traumatic event, such as abusive behavior, bullying, kidnapping, rape, vehicle accidents, and, most relevantly, workplace sexual harassment. These injuries can manifest in various ways, including anxiety, depression (clinical and non-clinical), sleep disturbances like insomnia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and a significant loss of self-esteem or self-worth. It's important to recognize that some of these conditions can present with physical symptoms like headaches, stomach pain, and nausea, further complicating the recognition and treatment of the underlying psychological distress. Victims can face years of suffering with nightmares and anxiety. The Nigerian legal system, for instance, acknowledges psychiatric injuries caused by traumatic events and provides legal recourse for those harmed. The courts have awarded compensation to victims whose mental health was severely impacted by workplace harassment. Victims might be entitled to compensation. To successfully pursue a claim for workplace psychiatric injury caused by sexual harassment, it is usually necessary to demonstrate that the harassment occurred, that it was unwelcome or unsolicited, and that it directly caused the injury, such as depression. Supporting evidence is crucial for a successful claim. \ To strengthen the case for compensation, victims must present their medical history from the doctor or therapist to show the mental health condition which is recognized under the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), including evidence that the victim is suffering from the mental health issue, and the condition affects their quality of life. Other supporting evidence can include witness accounts, emails, text messages, and WhatsApp messages, all of which can bolster the victim's case. Victims of sexual harassment can receive compensation for psychiatric conditions, even if no physical injuries were sustained. In Nigeria, for example, courts acknowledge claims for emotional distress, including anxiety, depression, and humiliation. Nigerian law also permits employees to seek damages for pain, suffering, and loss of opportunities linked to workplace harassment, as long as the harassment took place at the work location. The types of compensation awarded depend on the specific circumstances of each case. Economic losses can encompass direct, quantifiable costs, such as therapy sessions, hospital bills, medication expenses, and lost wages resulting from the mental health condition. Non-economic damages address less tangible effects, such as pain and suffering, emotional distress, and the diminished enjoyment of life if the victim is unable to participate in activities they previously enjoyed, such as hobbies. In some situations, victims may be compensated for loss of consortium, which refers to the inability to enjoy sexual intimacy or affection with their spouse due to the psychiatric injury. In severe cases, courts might award punitive damages if an employer knowingly ignored or tolerated harassment. Legal costs incurred by the victim can also be included in the compensation awarded by the court.\Despite the recognition and legal recourse available, several challenges are associated with seeking compensation for workplace sexual harassment. The courts typically require not only the facts but also supporting evidence. It can be challenging to definitively prove the direct link between the harassment and the psychological harm, particularly if the victim experienced other stressors before the incident. During legal proceedings, opposing lawyers are likely to request the victim's past medical records to establish any pre-existing mental health conditions. Even with compelling medical evidence, employers or insurance companies may argue that the victim's condition has a different cause, unrelated to the harassment. If you or someone you know has experienced workplace sexual harassment, legal recourse is available. The first steps should be to consult with a mental health professional, document the experience in detail, gather as much evidence as possible, and seek advice from a personal injury lawyer specializing in employment and personal injury law. It's also important to understand that sexual harassment carries a criminal element, and the harasser can be reported to the police for prosecution, in addition to the civil remedies available to victims





