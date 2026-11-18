Unchained Vibes Africa premiered the No Be War documentary and campaign anthem at the 4th Freedom Vibes Summit in Lagos, urging action against political violence, vote-buying and censorship ahead of the 2027 elections.

Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA), a cultural organisation, has commenced a campaign against violence ahead of the 2027 general election with the premiere of a documentary titled No Be War.

UVA Launches No Be War Documentary

The documentary was officially launched during the 4th Freedom Vibes Summit held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Freedom Park in Lagos. The organisation assured stakeholders that it remains committed to using film, music, satire and street theatre as potent tools to shift public consciousness away from political violence, vote-buying, and ethnic and religious politics toward issue-based voting. UVA also condemned the detention and lashing of Kano skit-makers.

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The highly anticipated short film and campaign anthem, No Be War, was the first to be shot in Abeokuta ahead of the 2027 poll. It featured a cast spotlight and a collective civic pledge, which was a central highlight of the summit. The production was overwhelmingly well received by delegates, civil society leaders, journalists and creative practitioners in attendance.

The summit's core theme, The Vibes and the Ballot: Art, Power and the 2027 Choice, recognised the critical role of environment and collaboration in creative storytelling. In a communique issued at the end of the summit, organisers urged Nigerians, media partners and creative stakeholders to amplify the message of No Be War, work collectively to protect creative freedom, and ensure a peaceful and transparent democratic process in 2027.

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Summit Adopts Campaign Resolutions

In its recommendations, the summit adopted resolutions and action points that include enforcing ethical campaign frameworks and mandatory disclosure of paid political advertisements. It added that regulatory bodies, including the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), alongside creative guilds, must mandate explicit labelling such as paid political advertisement.

The summit added that creative guilds must enforce strict codes of ethics requiring executives who run for office or accept partisan campaign appointments to step down to preserve institutional neutrality. The communique stated that the Federal Government and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) must aggressively combat piracy, resolve protracted CMO royalty disputes and disburse statutory levies so creatives can earn sustainable, independent incomes, the strongest defence against election-season financial co-optation.

It added that the National Assembly must amend Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act to explicitly exempt satire, parody, drama and artistic critique from prosecution as cyberstalking. The communique stressed that regulatory boards such as the NFVCB must function strictly as age-rating advisory panels rather than instruments of prior-restraint censorship over scripts, themes or musical lyrics.

Delegates Demand Protection for Creatives

The delegates agreed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) must investigate and sanction state executives and security operatives who order illegal arrests or shut down private cultural venues over political performances. The summit emphasised that entertainment guilds and distributor associations must prohibit collusive blacklisting cartels that impose arbitrary airplay bans or boycotts on outspoken creatives. It said legal practitioners, human rights organisations and CSOs must strengthen rapid-response, pro bono legal defence networks to protect persecuted creatives and challenge SLAPPs.

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The communique stated that media and digital literacy must be integrated into secondary school curricula nationwide to equip young citizens to detect AI deepfakes and FIMI, while content creators must practice strict digital hygiene, demand paper trails behind scripts, and refuse to amplify unverified or divisive claims. The stakeholders pointed out that civil society holds global tech platforms such as Meta and TikTok accountable for monetisation policies that reward sensationalism and tribal outrage.

Participants urged media practitioners and broadcasters to prioritise developmental, conflict-sensitive reporting and grassroots outreach, including accessible Pidgin and local-language formats, during the 2027 election cycle, while citizens should rely exclusively on the electoral commission for official election results. The communique said artists, alumni and partners will scale community screenings, street theatre and multilingual voter education, encouraging citizens to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote their conscience.

The communique explained that UVA is a cultural organisation harnessing the transformative power of the arts to promote civic engagement, human rights and cultural diversity.