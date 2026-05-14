Unauthorized Withdrawal of 124 Billion Naira from Nigeria Consolidated Revenue Account

A detailed report on the trial of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele regarding the unauthorized debiting of public funds to settle internal bank debts without legislative approval.

The legal proceedings against Godwin Emefiele , the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, have entered a critical phase with new testimonies revealing significant financial irregularities during his tenure.

In a recent session at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, a high-ranking official from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Hamisu Abdullahi, provided damning evidence regarding the unauthorized movement of public funds. Abdullahi, who serves as a deputy director in the domestic settlement division, testified that a staggering sum of 124.86 billion naira was debited from the Consolidated Revenue Account without the mandatory approval of the National Assembly.

This account, which serves as the primary treasury for all public income in Nigeria, is subject to strict legal protocols ensuring that no funds are withdrawn unless sanctioned by an Appropriation Act or specific parliamentary directive. The witness highlighted that the disregard for these rules constitutes a serious breach of financial governance. The witness explained that these funds were utilized to settle internal debts that the Central Bank had accumulated over time.

According to the testimony, the bank had previously fulfilled various federal government directives to pay certain agencies but had not been provided with the necessary funds to cover those expenditures. This created a massive financial gap on the bank's internal books, which eventually totaled the aforementioned 124.86 billion naira. To resolve this discrepancy, Emefiele allegedly bypassed the constitutional requirements and directed the Deputy Governor in charge of operations to debit the Consolidated Revenue Account directly.

While Abdullahi noted that there was no presidential approval for this action, the primary legal failure lay in the total absence of legislative authorization, which is a prerequisite for any withdrawal from the nation's primary treasury. This maneuver essentially allowed the bank to self-fund its obligations using public money without oversight. Further details emerged regarding the distribution of the illicitly obtained funds.

The witness provided a breakdown showing that approximately 43 billion naira was credited to the pilgrimage subsidy account to support the sale of foreign exchange for Christian and Muslim pilgrims at concessionary rates. Additionally, the federal government receivable account received two separate credits of 43 billion and 38.6 billion naira. When external auditors later questioned these transactions, the justification provided was that the money was used to clear long-standing debts.

The process of authorization was further scrutinized through the examination of an internal memo. This document showed a chain of commands involving the Director of Banking Services, Okojere Christopher, and the former Deputy Governor, Adebisi Sonobi, with Emefiele as the final and highest authority approving the transfer. The testimony clarified that the governor held the ultimate power to authorize such movements, regardless of their legality.

Godwin Emefiele's removal from office in June 2023 by President Bola Tinubu marked the beginning of a series of investigations into his eight-year leadership. He is currently facing four counts of criminal conduct, including the illegal redesign of naira notes, disobedience to the law, and actions that caused injury to the public.

Special investigator Jim Obazee has played a pivotal role in uncovering these financial anomalies, requesting detailed explanations for memos that authorized the movement of billions of naira without legal backing. Despite the evidence presented by prosecution witnesses, Emefiele has consistently denied the charges, maintaining his innocence as the trial continues to uncover the complexities of financial governance and the alleged abuse of power within Nigeria's most powerful financial institution





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Godwin Emefiele Central Bank Of Nigeria Consolidated Revenue Account Financial Fraud Nigeria Court Case

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