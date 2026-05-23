UNAC-MD remains committed to political participation among Nigerian-Americans in Maryland

The United Nigerian Americans Council (UNAC) in Maryland, led by Dr Chris Ademiluyi, is dedicated to motivating Nigerians in the diaspora to register as voters, participate actively in elections, and contest for political positions in the US. The organisation focuses on empowerment, political awareness, and increased representation of Nigerians within the American political system.

The leader of the United Nigerian Americans Council, UNAC, in Maryland , Dr Chris Ademiluyi, has said the organisation remains committed to encouraging greater political participation among members of the Nigerian-American community in the United States.

The group was established in 2019 with the aim of motivating Nigerians in the diaspora to register as voters, participate actively in elections, and contest for political positions in the US. UNAC-MD is working towards increasing the number of politically conscious and active voters capable of influencing elections and policy decisions. While many members may not favour making direct financial donations to politicians, they strongly believe that voting remains a powerful tool for supporting candidates and shaping governance





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United Nigerian Americans Council (UNAC) Maryland Nigerian-American Community Political Participation Voting Direct Financial Donations Political Positions Support Candidates Governance

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United Nigerian Americans Council in Maryland Promotes Political Participation and RepresentationThe United Nigerian Americans Council (UNAC) in Maryland aims to motivate and empower its members to become active participants in the democratic process by encouraging more members to register and vote, and to run for political offices. The community leader explains that UNAC is committed to raising awareness and building support within the Nigerian American community.

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