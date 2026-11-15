UN Women Warns 1.5 Billion Women Live in Climate Hotspots at COP31

UN Women releases critical data at COP31 revealing 1.5 billion women face climate risks, with 141 million potentially falling into extreme poverty by 2050 without urgent gender-inclusive policy action.

UN Women issued a stark warning at the 31st United Nations Climate Conference ( COP31) regarding the disproportionate impact of global warming on women and girls. The agency reported that more than 1.5 billion women and girls worldwide are currently residing in climate hotspots, placing them at severe risk from environmental degradation. According to the organization, climate change threatens to push an additional 141 million women and girls into extreme poverty by the year 2050 if immediate interventions are not implemented.

Core Data on Gender and Climate Vulnerability

The findings stem from a new UN Women fact sheet titled Gender Equality in the Age of Climate Crisis, which highlights that more than one in three women and girls globally live in areas where exposure to climate hazards intersects with insecure jobs and deep-rooted gender inequality. Although 73 per cent of countries have officially recognised the specific climate risks facing women and girls, the report noted that only slightly more than one in three nations address these issues comprehensively in their policy frameworks. This gap in recognition and action leaves the majority of vulnerable populations without adequate protective measures.

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Global warming is currently projected to reach at least 1.8 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that could trigger more devastating droughts, floods, wildfires, and cyclones. These extreme weather events would result in irreversible damage to both communities and ecosystems worldwide. The data from 24 countries indicates that a one-degree Celsius increase in average temperatures is associated with women losing 34 per cent more of their total income than men, reflecting their limited opportunities to move into non-farm employment or migrate when harvests fail.

Economic and Social Consequences for Women

The economic burden of climate change falls heavily on women, who are often excluded from formal labour markets that might offer resilience against environmental shocks. The agency highlighted the growing burden of unpaid care work, including the collection of water and fuel, as well as caring for family members after disasters. Women serve as the primary water collectors in two-thirds of households among the 1.8 billion people who lack water on their premises. Under a high-emissions scenario, the time women spend collecting water could increase by up to 30 per cent by 2050, further restricting their economic participation.

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Health and safety risks also escalate significantly under worsening climate conditions. The report linked prolonged extreme drought to a 21 per cent increase in the odds of sexual violence against adolescent girls and young women across 14 countries. Furthermore, climate change could reverse progress in reducing child marriage, with data showing that in 24 of 46 countries with available statistics, child marriage rates were higher in more arid environments than in more humid areas. These findings underscore the complex social dynamics exacerbated by environmental stress.

Technology and Decision-Making Exclusion

While emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence drive up global energy demand, access to basic electricity remains a critical issue for half the female population. The report noted that 326 million women and girls still lack access to electricity, limiting their ability to adapt to changing conditions. Additionally, women remain largely excluded from climate decision-making processes, holding only 12 per cent of energy portfolios globally. Female environmental defenders continue to face harassment and death threats for protecting their communities and the planet, creating a hostile environment for gender-led climate advocacy.

Strategic Interventions Required at COP31

UN Women emphasized that women are already leading efforts to build a better future in their communities, laboratories, parliaments, and on the front lines of the climate crisis. However, the agency argued that these efforts must be supported by equal rights, resources, and decision-making powers to drive meaningful change. The organization called for stronger action to place gender equality and women's rights at the centre of all climate policies at COP31. By empowering women with the necessary tools and authority, the global community can leverage their leadership to address the urgent needs of the world.