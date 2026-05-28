UN Warns Near-Record Global Temperatures Expected Through 2030, Likely Breaching 1.5C Threshold

A new UN report warns that global average temperatures will likely remain at or near record levels for the next five years, with a 75% chance that the five-year mean from 2026-2030 will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that global average temperatures are likely to remain at or near record levels for the next five years, with a significant chance that the critical 1.5°C warming threshold will be breached.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released its latest Global Annual-to-Decadal Update, forecasting a 75% probability that the five-year mean from 2026 to 2030 will exceed 1.5°C above the pre-industrial baseline (1850-1900). This threshold is the more ambitious target set by the 2015 Paris climate accords, which aim to limit global warming to well below 2°C and preferably to 1.5°C. The report also indicates an 86% chance that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 will surpass 2024 as the warmest on record.

These predictions come as western Europe experiences an unprecedented May heatwave, with a heat dome of warm air breaking temperature records in Britain and France. The WMO emphasizes that the past 11 hottest years have all occurred since 2015, and the trend is expected to continue, with a new hottest year likely before 2031. The WMO update synthesizes forecasts from 13 different climate institutes and is led by the UK Met Office.

According to Leon Hermanson, the report's lead author, an El Niño event is predicted for the end of 2026, which could make 2027 the next record-breaking year. El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon characterized by warming of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, significantly influences global weather patterns. The last El Niño contributed to making 2023 the second-hottest year on record and 2024 the hottest, with temperatures reaching approximately 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels.

The report predicts annual global mean near-surface temperatures for 2026-2030 will range between 1.3°C and 1.9°C above the 1850-1900 average, with a 91% chance that at least one year will temporarily exceed 1.5°C. However, the authors note that such temporary breaches do not necessarily mean the long-term Paris targets are out of reach, as those targets refer to sustained warming over approximately 20 years. The chance of any single year exceeding 2°C in the next five years is less than 1%.

The report also highlights regional disparities: Arctic temperatures over the next five northern hemisphere winters are predicted to be 2.8°C above the 1991-2020 average, more than triple the global anomaly. Precipitation patterns for May to September 2026-2030 are forecasted to bring wet anomalies in the Sahel, northern Europe, Alaska, and Siberia, while the Amazon is expected to face dry conditions. These changes carry significant implications for agriculture, water availability, and ecosystems worldwide.

The WMO stresses that urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is critical to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. While the 1.5°C limit may be temporarily exceeded, every fraction of a degree matters, and limiting long-term warming is still achievable if emissions decline rapidly. The report serves as a reminder that the window of opportunity to secure a livable future is closing, and international cooperation on mitigation and adaptation is more urgent than ever





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