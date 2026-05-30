UN Warns Blocking Children from Social Media is Not Enough to Ensure Online Safety

The United Nations human rights office has warned that blocking children from social media is not a substitute for making online platforms safer. The agency has unveiled a 10-point framework that calls on governments and technology companies to strengthen protections for children in digital spaces.

The United Nations human rights office has warned that blocking children from social media is not a substitute for making online platforms safer. The agency has unveiled a 10-point framework that calls on governments and technology companies to strengthen protections for children in digital spaces.

The guidelines, titled Getting Children's Safety Online Right, were issued as age-based social media restrictions continue to expand around the world. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the risks children face online stem from decisions made by companies rather than unavoidable features of digital life. He noted that online harms to kids' safety, privacy, and wellbeing result from design choices and business practices that undermine safety.

According to the UN human rights office, the framework urges governments and tech companies to move further and faster to protect children online. The release noted that Australia barred children under 16 from social media platforms in December 2025, while Indonesia and Malaysia have followed suit.

However, Türk warned that restrictions based solely on age may not address the underlying problems. He also cautioned that such bans can be easily circumvented and may push children toward riskier, less monitored spaces. Peggy Hicks, Director of Thematic Engagement and Special Procedures at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said technology companies face a clear decision.

They can either change how their platforms are designed and operated to better protect children's rights and safety, or be forced to do so through increasingly restrictive legislation and regulatory fines. The guidelines call for safety measures to be incorporated into platform design from the outset, rather than relying on children and parents to manage risks on their own.

Among the recommendations are mandatory child rights impact assessments, tightly regulated age-verification systems designed to reduce privacy risks, and meaningful consultation with children when governments develop regulatory responses. The growing concern over underage social media use has sparked intense debate worldwide, with supporters advocating stricter regulations to protect young users from online harms and critics warning against limiting digital access and freedoms.

In response, nations across the globe are formulating and implementing policies, including age restrictions, verification requirements, and platform accountability measures, to address the challenges associated with youth engagement on social media





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Nations Human Rights Social Media Online Safety Children

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edo Children’s Day chaos raises questions over N9.98bn celebration budgetStudents were hospitalised after a stampede at the Children’s Day celebration as officials dodged questions on safety planning.

Read more »

UN Warns Near-Record Global Temperatures Expected Through 2030, Likely Breaching 1.5C ThresholdA new UN report warns that global average temperatures will likely remain at or near record levels for the next five years, with a 75% chance that the five-year mean from 2026-2030 will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Read more »

Children’s Day and the shared responsibility of nation building, By Rasaq Kareem & Ozoemena BlessingNigeria is, by population, a country of children. Almost half of the people alive here, 98 million of them, are under 18.

Read more »

Presidency warns Nigerians against deepfake videos, religious disinformationThe Nation Newspaper Presidency warns Nigerians against deepfake videos, religious disinformation

Read more »