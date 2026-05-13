UN Rights Chief Demands Independent Probes into Deadly Airstrikes in Nigeria by Nigeria and Chad

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for transparent investigations into airstrikes by Nigerian and Chadian forces that reportedly killed dozens of civilians. The attacks in Zamfara state and on Boko Haram camps have raised concerns about civilian casualties and the need for compliance with international law.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for independent investigations into recent airstrikes by the Nigerian and Chadian militaries that reportedly resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians.

During a press conference in Seoul on May 13, 2026, Turk expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the region, highlighting the severe humanitarian toll of the conflict. The Nigerian military and armed groups are engaged in a brutal struggle that has led to significant civilian casualties, with reports indicating that at least 100 civilians were killed in airstrikes targeting a market in Zamfara state on May 10.

The incident in Zamfara state underscores the harrowing impact of the conflict on innocent lives, as the market was reportedly under the control of criminal gangs. Turk emphasized the need for accountability and due process, urging the authorities to ensure that those responsible for the violations are held to account in accordance with international standards.

His statement also addressed a separate wave of attacks by Chadian fighter jets on Boko Haram camps in remote marshland areas shared by Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. These strikes have allegedly resulted in the deaths of Nigerian fishermen forced to pay taxes to the jihadist group, highlighting the complex and volatile nature of the conflict. Turk underscored the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and human rights law in all military operations.

He stressed that while efforts to combat Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province are crucial, they must be conducted with the utmost care to avoid civilian harm. The UN rights chief reiterated his urgent call for both militaries to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians, emphasizing that the security situation cannot come at the expense of innocent lives.

The demand for transparency and accountability reflects broader international concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region, as conflict and instability continue to exact a devastating toll on vulnerable populations





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