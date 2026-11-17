The UN Human Rights Office reveals that drone strikes by the Rapid Support Forces caused over 1,630 civilian deaths in Sudan from January to October 2025.

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) released a definitive report on Tuesday stating that drone warfare has become the primary mechanism for inflicting civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict within Sudan. According to the data verified by the UN between January and the end of October 2025, unmanned aerial vehicles were responsible for nearly three-quarters of all recorded deaths among non-combatants. This surge in aerial attacks signals a dangerous escalation in the tactics employed by the warring parties, fundamentally altering the nature of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Drone Statistics and Verified Fatalities

UN investigators documented a total of 2,230 civilian fatalities across the country during the specified ten-month period. Of this grim total, more than 1,630 deaths were directly attributed to drone strikes, a figure that eclipses all other forms of weaponry and combat tactics combined. The OHCHR emphasized that these verified numbers likely represent a fraction of the actual death toll, as access to conflict zones remains severely restricted for international monitors and aid workers. The data indicates that the use of drones has fundamentally shifted the balance of lethal force, allowing one side to project power with unprecedented precision and reach.

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RSF Allegations and Conflict Dynamics

The report places significant scrutiny on the military strategies of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group engaged in a brutal struggle against the Sudanese Armed Forces. Evidence suggests that the RSF has increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometers away, bypassing traditional frontlines. UN officials described an unmistakable increase in drone strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure during the first six months of 2025. The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, is now entering its fourth year, fueled by a robust war economy and steady external support that has allowed both parties to sustain high-intensity fighting indefinitely.

Infrastructure Attacks and Humanitarian Impact

Beyond direct attacks on personnel, the report highlights a worrying trend of targeting critical infrastructure, particularly electricity facilities and fuel stations. Between October 20 and November 4 alone, the RSF was attributed with carrying out approximately 29 drone strikes against power grids and fuel depots. These attacks have triggered widespread power blackouts and exacerbated severe fuel shortages, affecting millions of civilians who live far from the active conflict frontlines. The destruction of this infrastructure has deepened the world's largest displacement crisis, forcing more than 13 million people to flee their homes and creating catastrophic hunger conditions across the nation.

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Geographic Concentration of Violence

The humanitarian toll has not been distributed evenly, with specific regions bearing the brunt of the violence. Civilians in the Kordofan region accounted for more than two-thirds of the documented casualties throughout the period. The Darfur region followed as the second most affected area, where the majority of the remaining casualties occurred. Reports from the ground describe unimaginable suffering, including indiscriminate attacks, reprisals against individuals accused of collaborating with opposing forces, and the widespread use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. These violations have occurred with a brazen disregard for international humanitarian law, contributing to a pervasive sense of impunity.

International Response and Future Outlook

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued a stark warning following the release of the findings, stating that the world is watching and that the parties to the conflict must protect civilians and uphold their legal obligations. The report serves as further evidence that the current trajectory may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. As the conflict continues to spread and evolve, prospects for a ceasefire or a peaceful resolution remain elusive. The international community now faces the urgent challenge of addressing the legal accountability of military leaders while attempting to mitigate the relentless suffering inflicted upon the Sudanese population.