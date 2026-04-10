UN Official Highlights NYSC's Role in Nigeria's Youth Development and Rural Healthcare

The United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs commends the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its contributions to youth development and healthcare in rural Nigeria, particularly through the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD). The initiative, benefiting millions, provides free medical services and aligns with Sustainable Development Goals.

Felipe Paullier, the Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs and Head of the United Nations Youth Office, has lauded the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) as a pivotal force in Nigeria 's youth development . Paullier made this statement during the flag-off ceremony of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers ( HIRD ) held in the Kabusa community of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

His visit to Nigeria was centered on productive discussions with vital youth organizations, youth representatives, especially the NYSC, and key stakeholders to advance the youth agenda in the country. The aim is to bolster the role of young people as active partners in development, peace, and human rights. Paullier emphasized his positive interactions with numerous Nigerians, both young and old, who expressed pride in their NYSC experiences. He further praised the Scheme's unwavering commitment to providing free medical interventions to rural communities, recognizing its significant contribution to building a better world.\Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the Director General of the NYSC, informed the UN Assistant Secretary General that since the inception of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in 2014, the initiative has benefited over five million Nigerians. This year, the Scheme anticipates serving approximately 45,000 individuals across Nigeria's rural areas. This expansion is made possible through the use of two brand new mobile clinics, generously donated by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. General Nafiu extended his gratitude to the First Lady for her visionary contribution. He also announced the NYSC's plan to initiate free minor surgeries for rural dwellers through the HIRD program. The NYSC's free healthcare initiative aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on good health and well-being, by improving access to healthcare and encouraging healthier lifestyles. Furthermore, the HIRD program supports SDG Goal 1, which aims to eradicate poverty, by alleviating financial burdens on vulnerable households and promoting informed health decisions, thereby bolstering community well-being. The DG expressed his gratitude to the Scheme's partners and donors for their sustained support over the past 12 years and commended the Corps Medical Personnel for their selfless dedication to the rural communities.\Chief Samuel A. Kpowu, the traditional leader and Dakachi of Kabusa village, expressed deep appreciation to the NYSC for bringing the free medical services to his community, highlighting it as an unprecedented event. Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi, the Acting Director of Community Development Service and Special Projects (CDS & SP), outlined the comprehensive services offered during the two-day medical outreach. These included health sensitization and education on well-being and disease prevention, medical consultations, treatment, diagnosis, laboratory tests, scanning, eye care services, free medications, and referrals where needed. A key moment of the program was the launch and inspection of the two new mobile clinics by the UN Assistant Secretary General and the NYSC DG. Additional highlights included a health talk delivered by Corps Medical Doctor Else Ibrahim, who also provided interpretations of key messages in Gbagyi, the local language of the community. The medical outreach was supported by two collaborating partners: Genlab/Doc.roa, led by CEO and Founder Mr. Ebozoje Deogratias Segun, and Rabiu Olowo Foundations, led by General Manager Dr. Ayomide Adebayo





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NYSC Youth Development Healthcare Rural Communities HIRD United Nations Nigeria Health Initiative Sustainable Development Goals

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