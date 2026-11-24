The United Nations, the National Human Rights Commission and a University of Ibadan professor have raised alarms that artificial intelligence and disinformation could undermine the credibility of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, as security agencies pledge neutrality and professionalism.

A professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Isaac Olawale Albert, has warned that artificial intelligence and disinformation pose fresh threats to the credibility of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Albert said the country could face its most challenging election period in history given the growing capacity of individuals and organisations to manipulate information and deploy digital tools to influence public perception. He spoke while delivering the guest lecture at the 2026 Press Week of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council, held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

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AI Threatens Nigeria 2027 Election Credibility

He warned that as the elections approach there would be concerted attempts to manipulate information, spread misinformation and exaggerate minor issues, potentially making citizens doubt the credibility of election results. He said Nigeria's electoral challenges had moved beyond traditional threats such as ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, electoral violence, vote buying and result falsification to a new digital battlefield.

We now have artificial intelligence that enables individuals and organisations to generate highly realistic text, images, audio and video content within minutes, he said. The don warned that AI-generated fake election results could circulate before the Independent National Electoral Commission makes official announcements, while deepfake videos could be deployed to inflame ethnic tensions and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

He called on journalists, security agencies, INEC and other stakeholders to strengthen their capacity to identify and respond to such threats to ensure transparency, accountability, fairness, inclusiveness and public trust in the 2027 elections. Albert advocated responsible use of AI, insisting that technology should complement rather than replace professional judgment. Accuracy, verification, fairness and editorial responsibility must remain central to journalism. AI should be treated as both an opportunity and a security challenge, he said.

He urged media organisations, INEC and security agencies to develop the necessary skills, institutional capacity and safeguards to deploy AI responsibly while protecting electoral credibility. The United Nations and the National Human Rights Commission have also warned that the growing spread of fake news, hate speech and AI-generated content could threaten Nigeria's democratic stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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UN Proposes Information Integrity Situation Room

They called for stronger collaboration between media practitioners, professional journalism bodies and other stakeholders to tackle electoral misinformation, protect citizens' rights and prevent the manipulation of public opinion. The Director of the United Nations Information Centre, Nigeria, Mr Kayanja, proposed the establishment of a National Information Integrity Situation Room to coordinate media efforts in identifying, verifying and countering misleading information.

He said the platform would enable participating media organisations to monitor emerging false narratives, investigate suspicious electoral content and circulate verified information before fabricated reports gain widespread acceptance. Kayanja made the proposal at the 2026 Annual Media Parley of the NHRC in Abuja, where he also advocated a voluntary Code of Conduct on Information Integrity to guide media coverage of the 2027 elections.

Under the theme Ethical Journalism and the 2027 General Elections: Promoting Professionalism, Peace and Accountability, the UN official identified misinformation, disinformation and manipulated digital content as growing threats to democratic participation and national security. He observed that technological advancement and widespread social media use had transformed information dissemination, making it easier for individuals to generate and circulate content without adequate verification.

Of particular concern was the increasing sophistication of AI tools capable of producing fabricated videos, photographs and documents that could easily be mistaken for authentic information. Such materials could be deployed to misrepresent candidates, distort electoral procedures and create confusion over election outcomes. Kayanja urged media organisations to strengthen fact-checking and digital verification capacities, insisting that professional journalists must not sacrifice accuracy in the pursuit of breaking news.

He called on media owners, editors and journalism training institutions to invest in specialised training covering reverse image searches, video authentication, identification of manipulated materials and detection of AI-generated content. He recommended that Nigerian media practitioners adopt an election-year reporting framework similar to an initiative previously introduced in Kenya. The proposed voluntary code should establish professional standards for verifying electoral information, separating facts from opinions, identifying branded content, avoiding inflammatory reports and correcting published inaccuracies.

However, he cautioned that the initiative must be driven by media professionals through self-regulation rather than government control, stressing that information integrity must not undermine freedom of expression or become a justification for censorship. Kayanja emphasised the need to protect editorial independence, promote media pluralism and strengthen public accountability, noting that credible journalism would be essential to sustaining public confidence throughout the electoral process.

NHRC Warns of Misinformation and Hate Speech

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, said the 2027 elections would test the media's commitment to democratic accountability, peaceful political participation and the protection of fundamental human rights. Ojukwu warned that politically motivated misinformation, hate speech and divisive narratives could aggravate existing tensions, weaken public trust in democratic institutions and threaten national peace.

He urged journalists to pay greater attention to electoral human rights concerns including voter intimidation, political violence, discrimination, attacks on media practitioners and restrictions on citizens' participation. The NHRC chief also highlighted the need for increased reporting on violations affecting women, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups whose rights could be particularly threatened during election periods.

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He maintained that journalists must be able to carry out their professional responsibilities without intimidation, harassment or unlawful interference, describing media freedom as an important requirement for democratic accountability. Ojukwu disclosed that the Commission, in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, would launch a Safety Handbook for Journalists and Media Practitioners on November 26, 2026. The handbook would provide practical guidance on identifying and managing professional and personal risks associated with journalism, particularly field reporting during elections.

Ensuring the safety of journalists goes beyond protecting media practitioners, as it also safeguards citizens' right to information and preserves the democratic space. The NHRC boss urged journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness, balance, verification and respect for human dignity, warning against the use of media platforms to promote electoral divisions.

Security Agencies Pledge Apolitical Support for Elections

He said the annual media parley was designed to strengthen the partnership between the Commission and the media, particularly in ensuring that victims of human rights violations receive attention and that critical human rights issues are brought to the forefront of national discourse. In his remarks at the Press Week, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. -Gen. Auwalu Mahmuda, assured Nigerians that the Army would remain apolitical and professional during the electoral process.

Mahmuda, represented by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division, Lt. -Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, said the military would stay away from partisan politics. He added that the security success recorded during the off-cycle governorship election in Osun State would be replicated during the 2027 general elections.

The GOC pledged collaboration with the media, police and other security agencies to ensure credible and peaceful elections acceptable to the international community. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, represented by CSP Adeshina Olatunji, said the police had mapped out strategic measures to guarantee credible elections in 2027.

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Augustine Padonu, represented by DCC Oluwole Olusegun, also pledged the corps' collaboration with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free polls. The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Soji Adejumo, commended security agencies, INEC and other stakeholders for their contributions to the democratic process, describing elections in Nigeria as difficult to manage.

He urged Nigerians to work collectively towards ensuring the success of the 2027 general elections, saying the country's future would be shaped by the outcome of the polls. Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel, Yinka Adeniran, said the lecture was designed to stimulate discussions on the challenges posed by misinformation and artificial intelligence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained would help journalists, security agencies, INEC and other stakeholders channel their efforts towards nation-building and the responsible use of AI.