UN Highlights Maternal Mortality Crisis at Nigeria SRHR Conference

Beatrice Eyong reveals Nigeria faces a one in 22 lifetime risk of maternal death. The UN calls for urgent action against gender barriers and economic obstacles causing preventable deaths.

Beatrice Eyong, the Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS for the United Nations, has brought renewed global attention to the severe crisis of maternal mortality in Nigeria. Speaking at the second annual National Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Network Conference in Abuja, she disclosed that this burden accounts for at least 25 per cent of all global maternal deaths. The revelation underscores an urgent need for collective intervention to address preventable pregnancy-related complications.

Statistical Disparity Between Nigeria And Developed Nations

Eyong highlighted a stark statistical contrast when reflecting on the conference theme of Redefining SRHR through Gender Justice and Innovation. She noted that a Nigerian woman faces a lifetime risk of dying from pregnancy-related complications at a rate of one in 22. This figure stands in sharp opposition to developed countries where the risk is approximately one in over 4,000. These numbers illustrate the profound gap in healthcare outcomes between Nigeria and high-income nations.

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The representative emphasized that about eight million children are born annually in Nigeria. This massive volume represents millions of women whose lives are constantly at risk from complications associated with childbirth. Eyong stressed that no woman should sacrifice her life while giving birth, asserting that such tragedies should not occur in this century given the available technologies.

Social Barriers And Economic Obstacles To Healthcare Access

Eyong called on the government, development partners, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to move beyond mere policy declarations. She argued that addressing the underlying social and economic factors contributing to maternal deaths is essential for meaningful progress. Current statistics often reflect deeper gender-related barriers that prevent women from accessing necessary healthcare services.

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These barriers include mistreatment by health workers, harmful social norms, and limited financial empowerment among women. Dr Rommy Mom, President of Lawyers Alert, added another layer to this discussion by calling for greater access to free legal services. He noted that economic difficulties often prevent women and other vulnerable groups from pursuing justice despite existing protective laws.

Mom pointed out that many individuals lack the financial resources required to navigate the justice system effectively. This economic hurdle compounds the challenges faced by women seeking protection against rights violations. Addressing these legal and financial gaps is critical for ensuring equitable access to justice for all citizens.

Government Commitment And Youth Empowerment Priorities

Olawande Ayodele, the Minister of Youth Development, reinforced the importance of sexual and reproductive health as a fundamental human right. Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Gender Matters, Kehinde Awujoola, the minister stated that young people cannot fully realise their potential without access to safe and equitable health information. He described these rights as a vital component of empowerment for future leaders.

Ayodele further explained that young people must participate meaningfully in governance and economic development. Access to comprehensive health services enables them to engage fully in societal structures. This perspective aligns with broader federal goals of strengthening the national health system and promoting universal well-being.

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John Uruakpa, Director of the Health Promotion Division, represented Federal Government Commissioner Pate during related discussions. Pate affirmed that the federal government recognises sexual and reproductive health and rights as integral to human dignity and equitable development. Improving reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health remains a top priority in these efforts.

Collaborative Strategies Against Emerging Digital Threats

Confidence Ezeala called for stronger collaboration among government entities, civil society organisations, and development partners. She identified specific challenges limiting access to sexual and reproductive health services across the country. These challenges include growing anti-rights narratives, ongoing conflict, and climate-related displacement affecting vulnerable populations.

Ezeala also raised serious concerns regarding technology-facilitated abuse within the digital space. She estimated that over 70 million women and girls in Nigeria are at risk of online abuse by 2027. This projection highlights the need for robust digital safety measures alongside traditional healthcare interventions.

The conference concluded with a unified call for immediate action from all sectors of society. Stakeholders agreed that combining legal support, economic empowerment, and improved healthcare access is necessary to reduce maternal mortality rates. The focus now shifts to implementing concrete strategies that address both current risks and emerging digital threats.