UN Deputy Secretary-General Highlights Zamfara's Potential, Urges Investment

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, visited Zamfara State and emphasized its economic potential, urging investors to consider the state. She highlighted the need for peace and a favorable environment for investment, recognizing the state's mining potential and the leadership's commitment to development.

Sulaiman Idris, spokesperson to Dauda Lawal, Zamfara governor, relayed the sentiments of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, who emphasized the state’s potential and the need for a changed global narrative. Mohammed highlighted that Zamfara 's vision and dedication are evidenced by peace and a conducive environment, which are crucial for attracting investors.

She observed that investors prioritize a stable environment, recognizing peace as a fundamental requirement for their engagement. Mohammed noted the importance of demonstrating passion for the desired objectives, as this is what resonates with potential investors, signifying a clear understanding of the state’s ambitions and priorities. The UN Deputy Secretary-General underscored the need to shift the global perception of Zamfara, which is often associated with conflicts related to solid minerals. She pointed out the state's significant mining potential, market opportunities, and the leadership's commitment to fortifying institutional frameworks and partnerships to facilitate growth and development. Mohammed's assessment included the observation that Zamfara is currently accessible, and that accessibility will further improve with the completion of road construction projects, which is expected to revitalize businesses and markets in the surrounding areas, fostering greater peace. \Mohammed expressed her enthusiasm, stating her observation of the state's mining potential, market prospects, and the leadership's dedication to improving the institutional frameworks and collaboration needed to promote progress. She emphasized the significant hope and potential that exists within Zamfara, asserting that collaborative effort from all stakeholders is necessary for success, and that the governor cannot achieve sustainable development single-handedly. She assured that the United Nations is fully committed to acting as a genuine partner to Zamfara, offering assistance in its journey towards sustainable development. Governor Dauda Lawal, in his remarks, reiterated his government's dedication to the pursuit of sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth through strategic partnerships. He also mentioned that Zamfara is at a crucial turning point in its history, with a population of 5.3 million. The state’s economy is largely driven by agriculture, with approximately 82% of the population dependent on this sector for their livelihoods. The emphasis on fostering peace, establishing a favorable investment climate, and leveraging the state's unique economic strengths were the central themes during the meeting. \This visit and the statements made reflect a strategic focus on repositioning Zamfara as a destination for investment and development, underscoring the importance of addressing security challenges and promoting a positive image to attract both domestic and international investors. The UN's willingness to partner with Zamfara underscores the commitment to supporting the state’s development agenda. The collaborative approach advocated by both Mohammed and Governor Lawal emphasizes the necessity of shared responsibility and partnerships to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. The state recognizes the importance of diversifying its economy, building resilience against climate change, and improving infrastructure to accelerate economic development. This shift in focus is critical for Zamfara to attract investments, create job opportunities, and improve the overall standard of living for its residents. The ongoing road construction projects, for instance, are expected to substantially improve accessibility and facilitate trade. By showcasing its potential and fostering an environment conducive to investment, Zamfara aims to unlock its untapped resources and achieve sustainable development. The emphasis on leveraging the agriculture sector, which employs the majority of the population, shows the state’s aim to maximize its resources and create more opportunities for its citizens





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