Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has formally consulted President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election, reaffirming his commitment to political unity and cooperation in the state. Senator Akpabio, in return, appreciated Governor Eno and his delegation for the consultation visit, describing the Governor as ‘humility personified’ and commending him for fostering unity and peace.

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has formally consulted the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of the 2027 governorship election, reaffirming his commitment to political unity and cooperation in the state.

While speaking during the consultation visit, Governor Eno expressed gratitude to Senator Akpabio for his continued support and commitment to the development and interest of Akwa Ibom State. In response, Senator Akpabio appreciated Governor Eno and his delegation for the consultation visit, describing the Governor as ‘humility personified’ and commending him for fostering unity and peace across political lines in the state. He also assured Governor Eno of his support ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial elections.

The Director-General of Campaigns, Assam Assam (SAN), described Governor Eno as a humble and compassionate leader committed to service and development while commending Senator Akpabio for his leadership and representation of Akwa Ibom State at the national level





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Akwa Ibom State Governor Eno Senator Godswill Akpabio Political Consultation Unity Talks

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