Works Minister David Umahi defends President Tinubu's request for $7.71bn external loans to fund critical infrastructure projects including the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway.

Minister for Works and Infrastructure David Umahi has firmly defended President Bola Tinubu's strategy regarding external borrowings, stating that the funds are actively being channeled into nationwide infrastructure development. The defense comes as the Federal Government seeks legislative approval for a significant borrowing package to support its capital projects and budget deficit. Umahi emphasized that the borrowed capital is not merely a financial burden but a strategic investment in the country's physical and social assets.

Superhighway Project Achievements and Details

During an inspection of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway project at Onueke, located in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Umahi showcased the tangible results of these investments. The inspection took place on Friday, July 31, 2026, where the Minister highlighted the rapid completion of various sections of the massive roadway. He noted that section one was fully completed six months prior to the visit, while section two, covering approximately 53 kilometers, is also already done.

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The completed sections feature advanced architectural elements such as solar lights, underground drainage systems, and dedicated walkways. Umahi described the performance of these roads as exceptional, noting that over 200 kilometers of high-quality infrastructure have been constructed within two and a half years. He claimed that this level of execution and speed is a feat that no other contractor in Africa has been able to achieve, marking it as a significant milestone in national development.

Strategic Vision and Future Investments

Beyond the immediate road projects, Umahi outlined a broader vision for utilizing borrowed funds to enhance housing and tourism capabilities. He explained that the Federal Government is actively exploring ways for investors to secure returns on these infrastructure investments. The proposed strategies include installing CCTV systems, renting out houses, and acquiring land to establish facilities for tourism and factories.

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The Minister expressed pride in the administration's achievements, stating that the coastal road connectivity offers a relieving and superior travel experience. He imagined a future where travel from Lagos to Calabar occurs on roads of similar caliber, reinforcing his point that these are long-term investments overseen by President Tinubu. These developments are part of a larger effort to modernize Nigeria's transport network and stimulate economic activity along these critical corridors.

Legislative Approval for $7.71bn Borrowing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally requested authorization from the House of Representatives to access $7.71 billion in external loans, which is equivalent to N10.79 trillion. This request was detailed in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, and was read during the plenary session last Wednesday. The borrowing is already captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act, signaling its importance to the government's fiscal planning.

The primary purpose of this significant financial injection is to help finance part of the Federal Government's budget deficit while funding projects across critical sectors. Tinubu specified that the funds will support development in defense, transportation, agriculture, power, education, and health. Eurobond issuance is expected to be a major funding option for securing these external loans, a move designed to leverage international markets for domestic growth.

Impact on Critical National Sectors

The allocation of these funds aims to address structural deficits in key areas of national importance. By targeting sectors such as power and agriculture alongside transportation, the administration seeks to create a multi-dimensional impact on the economy. The emphasis on infrastructure is intended to lower logistics costs, improve energy supply, and boost agricultural output through better connectivity.

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As the government moves forward with this borrowing plan, the focus remains on transparency and tangible outputs. Umahi's recent inspections serve as a proof of concept, demonstrating that the borrowed capital is indeed translating into physical assets like the superhighway sections in Ebonyi State. The success of these projects is expected to bolster investor confidence and set a precedent for future infrastructure financing in Nigeria.