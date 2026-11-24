Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha defends the attack on a Russian warship in Benghazi as defensive. The UN condemns the use of Libyan territory for external conflicts.

The Ukrainian government has firmly denied allegations that it is expanding its conflict geographically or dragging other nations into its war with Russia. This clarification comes in the wake of a significant military incident involving a Russia n warship and a cargo vessel off the coast of Libya. Ukrainian officials maintain that their operations are strictly defensive and designed solely to counter Russia n military activities on the African continent.

Details of the Benghazi Naval Attack

Reports indicate that a Ukrainian attack struck a Russian warship and a cargo ship in Benghazi, which stands as the second-largest city in Libya. The Ukrainian government admitted responsibility for the incident, describing the operation as an exemplary strike against Russian assets. Intelligence gathered during the operation revealed that the targeted cargo ship was transporting weapons, ammunition, and drones, indicating active logistical support for Russian military efforts in the region.

Also read Russia-Ukraine war spreads to Africa as ships attacked

International Reaction and Condemnation

The United Nations mission in Libya issued a strong condemnation of the Ukrainian actions, emphasizing that Libya's sovereignty must be respected. The UN stated firmly that they reject the use of Libyan territory or territorial waters as an arena for settling scores or as an extension of external conflicts. This diplomatic rebuke highlights the complex security landscape in Libya, where foreign military interests and geopolitical rivalries frequently intersect with local political instability.

Andrii Sybiha's Defense of Strategic Operations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed international concerns directly in a Telegram post on Tuesday. He asserted that Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and that its actions are aimed exclusively at countering Russian armed aggression. Sybiha emphasized that these defensive measures are not intended to harm Libya but are necessary responses to Russian influence and military operations across Africa.

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Context of Libya's Political Division

The incident occurred within the context of Libya's prolonged political division since the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country remains split between rival administrations, with the internationally recognized Government of National Unity operating from Tripoli in the west. Meanwhile, a rival administration controls much of the eastern territory under the influence of military commander Khalifa Haftar, creating a fragile security environment that foreign actors often exploit.

Implications for Regional Security and Russia

The attack drew immediate international attention to the complicated relationship between Libya and Russia, as well as the presence of foreign military interests in the country. Reports suggest that an unknown number of Libyan and Russian nationals were killed in the strike, with the cargo ship moored inside the civilian seaport of Benghazi near a naval base. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's characterization of the attack as exemplary underscores Ukraine's willingness to target Russian logistical networks globally, potentially escalating tensions in North Africa.