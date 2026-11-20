Germany France the UK and Ukraine with the Coalition of the Willing and the US pledged 90 billion euros in military and financial aid for Ukraine by the end of 2027 and agreed on tougher sanctions targeting Russian oil gas cryptocurrency and illicit finance.

Leaders of Germany France the United Kingdom and Ukraine joined by the Coalition of the Willing and the United States have pledged 90 billion euros in military and financial assistance for Ukraine by the end of 2027.

The commitment was issued in a joint statement on Friday following a high-level summit in Berlin the capital of Germany. The statement was released by the German Embassy in Nigeria. The leaders reaffirmed their unity in supporting Ukraine and their determination to increase pressure on Moscow until it ends its war of aggression. They said Ukraine's security is crucial to that of all of Europe.

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90 Billion Euros Support Package

The 90 billion euros will be provided under the European Union Ukraine Support Loan covering Ukraine's financial needs well into 2027. The package includes both military and financial assistance for Kyiv. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to fulfil in its entirety the pledge made by NATO Allies to provide 70 billion euros in military equipment assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026. At least equivalent levels of support are planned for 2027.

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The statement said Russia will not be able to outlast the steadfast support of the Coalition's members and Ukraine's resilience. The leaders pledged to work with Kyiv on agreed reforms including rule of law and the fight against corruption. Strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains a priority especially through means capable of intercepting ballistic missiles to save civilian lives and protect critical infrastructure. Ahead of winter the leaders promised extra efforts with third countries to provide additional missile defence support.

They condemned Russia's systematic escalation of deliberate and indiscriminate missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's civilians and civilian infrastructure. They expressed condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated Ukraine's inherent right to defend itself. The leaders said attacks on civilians cannot make up for Russia's failure on the battlefield. They stated that despite suffering record losses Russia has made only minimal territorial gains this year and has failed to take a single strategically important town or city.

The statement said Russia is paying an ever higher and unsustainable price for its war. The leaders condemned recent Russian hybrid attacks in Europe including sabotage information operations and cyber-attacks which they said sought to undermine support for Ukraine. They warned that intimidation will not hinder them but will instead increase their resolve to strengthen the defence of Ukraine Europe and NATO. They reiterated their pledge for long-term political diplomatic military financial and civilian assistance.

Economic Pressure on Russia

The leaders committed to ramp up economic pressure on Russia through sanctions and wider economic measures. They agreed on further measures targeting the country's oil and gas revenues cryptocurrency and illicit financial flows. They also pledged to disrupt Russia's military-industrial complex and to obstruct Russia's shadow fleet which they said enables Moscow to circumvent existing sanctions. They pledged to safeguard maritime security by enforcing applicable international rules and standards established through the International Maritime Organization.

On security guarantees the leaders reaffirmed the link between Ukraine's security and wider stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. They maintained that Ukraine must have robust and legally binding guarantees once a ceasefire enters into force defensively natured and closely coordinated with the United States. These will include sustained military financial and technical support to ensure the capability of Ukraine's armed forces.

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They also include participation in a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism and a European-led Multinational Force Ukraine supported by the US. The force would provide reassurance in the skies at sea and on land while helping to rebuild Ukraine's military capabilities. The leaders proposed a legally binding commitment subject to national procedures to take measures to restore peace if Russia launches another armed attack.

Peace Talks and Security Guarantees

On peace talks the leaders commended President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's continued willingness to endorse an immediate ceasefire and enter into meaningful negotiations. They supported direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia with US and European participation. They stressed that international borders must not be changed by force and that Ukraine's sovereign right to choose its own security arrangements and alliances must be fully respected. They reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive just and lasting peace building on ongoing US diplomatic initiatives.

The leaders further maintained that Russian sovereign assets would remain immobilised and frozen until Moscow ends its war of aggression and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused. As a first step towards a cessation of hostilities they called on Russia to agree to an energy ceasefire for the duration of the winter. They also called for a ceasefire to allow food exports from the Black Sea region.

They stressed that safe passage and freedom of navigation are essential for sustaining global food security through continued food exports from the region.