UK Sets Ambitious 87% Emissions Cut Target by 2040 Amid Climate Crisis Warnings

The UK government announces a legally binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 87% by 2040, building on prior commitments. The move comes amid warnings of climate impacts and follows Australia's pledge to reduce emissions by 62-70% from 2005 levels by 2035. Minister Ed Miliband cites global fossil fuel shocks and the urgent need for action.

The United Kingdom government has announced a legally binding target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 87 percent by the year 2040, compared to 1990 levels.

This new interim goal builds upon previous commitments, including a 68 percent reduction by 2030 and at least 81 percent by 2035, with the ultimate aim of achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century. The announcement was made by Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Ed Miliband, who warned that the UK is facing 'the second fossil fuel shock of the decade,' referencing the geopolitical instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent conflict between the United States and Iran in early 2025.

Miliband emphasized that the climate crisis is already manifesting in the UK through extreme heat, record-breaking May temperatures, more frequent and severe flooding, wildfires, and drought. The government plans to outline its implementation strategy in the coming months, aligning with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

This UK target follows Australia's recent pledge on September 18, 2025, to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 62 to 70 percent from 2005 levels over the next decade. The Australian commitment came after warnings that climate change would threaten the homes and livelihoods of over a million Australians by 2050.

These national efforts underscore the growing urgency to address climate change, especially as the world grapples with the aftermath of the United States' war with Iran, which has disrupted energy markets and highlighted the risks of fossil fuel dependence. Meanwhile, in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil, heavy rains fell on the Xingu River in the Kayapo Indigenous territory near the village of Metuktire, illustrating the extreme weather patterns that climate change is intensifying.

The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, which commits nations to limit warming to well below 2C and pursue efforts to keep it at 1.5C, remains the global framework for these actions, though scientists warn that current policies are insufficient to avoid the worst consequences. The UK's new target is part of a broader push by the government to demonstrate leadership on climate action, particularly as it prepares to host the next round of international climate negotiations.

Miliband stressed that the transition to a low-carbon economy is not only an environmental necessity but also an economic opportunity, potentially creating jobs in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and green technologies. However, critics argue that the government must back these targets with concrete policies, such as phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, expanding renewable energy capacity, and investing in public transportation and home insulation.

The UK's Climate Change Committee, an independent advisory body, has recommended that the government accelerate its efforts to reduce emissions from sectors like agriculture and aviation. As the world witnesses more frequent climate-related disasters-from wildfires in Canada to floods in Pakistan and heatwaves in Europe-the UK's 87 percent target sets a high bar for other nations to follow, but meeting it will require unprecedented political will and societal transformation





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