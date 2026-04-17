UK Police Confirm Nigerian Extraditee's Name as Matthew Chukuemeka Adebiyi Amidst Controversy

The UK Metropolitan Police have officially confirmed the name of a Nigerian man recently extradited to the country for murder allegations as Matthew Chukuemeka Adebiyi. This confirmation aligns with the Nigeria Police Force's statement, which had drawn accusations of ethnic profiling on social media. The extraditee faces charges related to the 2018 murder of Joshua Boadu and alleged drug trafficking.

The Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom has officially confirmed that the Nigerian man recently extradited to the UK to face serious criminal charges is known by the name Matthew Chukuemeka Adebiyi . This confirmation, delivered via email to TheCable, validates the earlier announcement made by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The UK police's statement specifically stated, 'Our records show it as Matthew Chukuemeka ADEBIYI. Thanks.' This aligns with the NPF's official communication regarding the extradition, which included the name Chukuemeka.

The inclusion of the name Chukuemeka in the suspect’s identification by the NPF had ignited a firestorm on social media platform X, with numerous Nigerians accusing the force of ethnic bigotry. Critics alleged that the NPF intentionally included the name to single out the suspect as belonging to the Igbo ethnic group from the south-east geopolitical zone. The controversy arose despite the serious nature of the charges the suspect is facing in the UK.

The Nigeria Police Force, through its spokesperson Anthony Placid, had announced on Thursday that Adebiyi was extradited to the UK to stand trial for alleged murder and drug trafficking offenses. This development followed his arrest on January 23, 2025, by operatives of INTERPOL's national central bureau in Abuja.

The extradition request from UK authorities was initiated in September 2024, stemming from the suspect’s alleged involvement in the murder of Joshua Boadu, which occurred on June 18, 2018. According to the NPF, Adebiyi had reportedly fled to Nigeria to avoid apprehension and subsequent prosecution for his alleged role in the killing.

The legal groundwork for his extradition was laid in November 2025, when a federal high court in Lagos issued an order mandating his transfer to the United Kingdom to face trial. This process highlights the international cooperation between law enforcement agencies in tackling serious criminal activities that transcend national borders.

The focus now shifts to the legal proceedings in the UK, where Adebiyi will confront the allegations brought against him





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Matthew Chukuemeka Adebiyi UK Metropolitan Police Nigeria Police Force Extradition Murder Charges

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