UK Expresses Interest in Nigeria's 2027 Elections, to Send Observers for Off-Cycle Governorship Polls

The United Kingdom has reiterated its interest in Nigeria's democratic process, particularly the upcoming 2027 general elections. British High Commissioner Richard Montgomery, during a visit to APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, announced that the UK will send observer delegations to the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. He emphasized Nigeria's significance to the UK due to its economic, financial, and security ties, and reaffirmed Britain's support for Nigeria's democratic institutions.

The United Kingdom has expressed keen interest in Nigeria 's democratic process , particularly the upcoming general elections scheduled for 2027. British High Commissioner to Nigeria , Richard Montgomery , reiterated this during a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Nentawe Yilwatda, in Abuja.

Montgomery emphasized that the UK respects Nigeria's sovereignty but noted the country's significance due to its economic, financial, and security ties with Britain. He announced that the UK will send observer delegations to the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, stating, 'We want to see peaceful, credible, and successful elections.

' The envoy underscored Nigeria's importance to the UK, describing it as Africa's largest country and a key partner. He reaffirmed Britain's support for Nigeria's democratic institutions and expressed confidence in the country's electoral future. APC National Chairman Yilwatda assured the British envoy that the ruling party would promote issue-based campaigns in the forthcoming off-cycle elections, pledging to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and maintain peaceful political engagement





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Nigeria UK Elections Democratic Process APC Richard Montgomery Off-Cycle Governorship Elections

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