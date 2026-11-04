UK Coordinator Adebayo Brown Warns Against Opposition Infighting Ahead of 2027 Elections

Adebayo Brown criticizes internal divisions between the NDC Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement, urging unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adebayo Brown, serving as the United Kingdom Coordinator of the OK Movement, has issued a stern warning regarding the escalating tensions within Nigeria's opposition political coalition. He accused the leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement of fostering unnecessary divisions at a pivotal moment in the political calendar. Brown highlighted growing hostility between these groups, which are ostensibly expected to collaborate in support of Peter Obi's presidential ambitions for the 2027 general elections.

Accusations of Distraction and Mismanagement

The UK Coordinator expressed deep concern over what he described as a diversion of attention away from critical grassroots mobilization efforts. He argued that campaign officials are prioritizing internal disagreements with the OK Movement over the substantive work required to build a winning coalition. Brown noted that some individuals appointed to key positions appear more focused on political disputes than on the duties attached to their offices, particularly with only seventy-six days remaining until the general elections.

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Disputed Claims on Candidate Associations

The current friction reportedly stems from claims that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had distanced themselves from the OK Movement. Brown challenged the authority of the Obidient Movement Coordinator, Dr. Moses Paul, to make such declarations. He insisted that only verifiable statements from Peter Obi, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, or their authorized representatives should dictate the nature of these political relationships, rather than personal assertions from supporting organizations.

Specific Critique of Key Campaign Figures

Addressing the National Director General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu, Brown defended his leadership against criticisms regarding his commitment. He clarified that appointments given to individuals like Dr. Paul and Ibrahim Abdulkarim should be directed toward strengthening political structures, not engaging in public exchanges with the OK Movement. Brown urged leaders to focus on building robust organizational frameworks and ensuring proper coordination among supporters to avoid confusion within the opposition base.

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Call for United Electoral Mobilization

Despite these sharp criticisms, Brown emphasized that the OK Movement does not view itself as an adversary to the NDC or its allied groups. He stated clearly that there is no conflict with the NDC and that all factions share a common democratic challenge. The primary objective remains mobilizing Nigerians, strengthening political structures, and working collectively toward credible and successful elections in 2027.

Strategic Priority for Remaining Campaign Days

With the election timeline rapidly approaching, the UK Coordinator called for an immediate cessation of internal distractions. He warned that disagreements among groups supporting the same presidential candidate will inevitably weaken mobilization efforts and create operational confusion. Brown concluded that serious-minded leaders must prioritize the enormous responsibility of electoral mobilization over personal or factional interests to ensure a unified front for the upcoming national polls.