UK imports £1.02bn refined fuel from Nigeria as Dangote refinery expands

The UK imported £1.02bn of refined petroleum products from Nigeria in the 12 months to June 2026, with refined fuel overtaking crude oil as Dangote refinery boosts Nigerian exports.

The United Kingdom imported £1.02bn worth of refined petroleum products from Nigeria in the 12 months to June 2026, according to the latest UK government Trade and Investment Factsheet released on 6 November 2026.

The figure marks a major shift in bilateral energy trade as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery expands Nigeria's capacity to export processed fuel. Refined petroleum products accounted for 53.5 per cent of Britain's total merchandise imports from Nigeria during the period. Imports of refined products rose by more than 100 per cent compared with the corresponding 12 months to June 2025, making them the largest category of Nigerian goods purchased by the UK.

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Dangote Refinery Drives Nigerian Export Shift

The development highlights a changing trade relationship between both countries, with Nigeria increasingly exporting refined petroleum products rather than relying predominantly on crude oil shipments. The figures come amid the expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has a nameplate processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and is steadily increasing its participation in international petroleum markets.

Britain's crude oil imports from Nigeria fell by 56.2 per cent to £550.3m during the period, accounting for 28.9 per cent of its total merchandise imports from the country. The figures suggest a significant shift in the composition of Nigeria's petroleum exports to Britain, with refined products overtaking crude oil as the dominant category. In value terms, refined petroleum exports were approximately 85 per cent higher than crude oil exports, representing a difference of £467m.

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Combined, refined petroleum products and crude oil accounted for approximately £1.57bn, or 82.4 per cent, of Britain's merchandise imports from Nigeria. The figures underscore petroleum's continued dominance in Nigeria's export relationship with the UK, despite growing efforts to expand domestic refining capacity and diversify export earnings. Other major Nigerian products imported by Britain included gas, valued at £179.5m, representing 9.4 per cent of total merchandise imports. This marked a seven per cent increase compared with the preceding 12 months.

Nigeria Merchandise Export Growth To Britain

Coffee, tea and cocoa products reached £40.3m, recording growth of more than 100 per cent, while beverages and tobacco accounted for £30m, representing a 24.2 per cent increase. Overall, Nigeria's merchandise exports to Britain rose to approximately £1.9bn in the 12 months to June 2026, representing an increase of 10.4 per cent, or £180m, compared with the preceding 12-month period. The report also revealed that Britain continued exporting refined petroleum products to Nigeria despite the expansion of domestic refining capacity.

UK refined oil exports to Nigeria amounted to £772.3m, representing 51.5 per cent of total British merchandise exports to the country. However, the value declined by 42.7 per cent compared with the corresponding period ending June 2025. This represents a reduction of approximately £575.5m from an estimated £1.35bn in the previous period. The contrasting trends suggest that Nigeria's expanding domestic refining capacity may be changing petroleum trade flows.

Nigeria Records Petroleum Trade Surplus With UK

Nigeria consequently recorded a refined petroleum trade surplus of approximately £245m with Britain, based on the reported export and import values. The reversal is particularly significant for a country that historically exported crude oil while spending substantial foreign exchange importing refined petroleum products. The United States Energy Information Administration confirmed the growing importance of Dangote Refinery in a report published in August, noting that Nigeria's seaborne petroleum product exports had increased sevenfold since 2023.

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The agency said, With the increased supply of petroleum products in Nigeria from the country's largest refinery, imports fell, exports increased, and Nigeria became more self-sufficient in refined petroleum products. It disclosed that Nigeria's seaborne petroleum exports averaged 350,000 barrels daily in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 46,000 barrels daily in 2023. Exports to Europe also increased to 130,000 barrels daily from 40,000 barrels in 2025.

The PUNCH recently reported that the United Kingdom exempted Nigeria from stricter compliance requirements under its new sanctions targeting fuels refined from Russian crude oil in third countries, according to guidance released by British authorities and analysed by S&P Global. The new import restrictions, which came into force on 20 May, are aimed at closing the so-called refining loophole that allowed countries to refine Russian crude into products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel before exporting them to Western markets.