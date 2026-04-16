An undercover investigation by the BBC has revealed that some law firms and advisers are allegedly charging significant fees to assist migrants in fabricating sexual orientation-based asylum claims to remain in the United Kingdom. These advisers reportedly provide migrants with false narratives and guide them in obtaining counterfeit evidence to support their applications, particularly targeting countries where same-sex relationships are outlawed.

A disturbing undercover investigation by the BBC has brought to light the alleged systematic exploitation of the United Kingdom's asylum system. The report reveals that some law firms and legal advisers are reportedly charging substantial fees, as high as £7,000, to assist migrants in fabricating asylum claims, specifically those based on sexual orientation.

This practice aims to enable individuals to remain in the UK, particularly when their visas are nearing expiration and they face the prospect of deportation. The BBC's inquiry, which involved reporters posing as international students from Pakistan and Bangladesh with expiring visas, uncovered a disturbing pattern of alleged misconduct. These advisers are accused of not only crafting fictitious cover stories for migrants but also guiding them on how to procure false evidence to bolster their asylum applications. The UK's asylum process is designed to offer protection to individuals who fear persecution in their home countries, especially in nations where same-sex relationships are criminalized. However, the investigation suggests this vital protection is being deliberately undermined by unscrupulous actors. According to the BBC's findings, these alleged schemes extend to coaching migrants on how to convincingly portray themselves as gay. Furthermore, the report details instances where individuals were advised to seek medical documentation by feigning depression to create fabricated evidence of distress that could supposedly strengthen their cases. One legal adviser reportedly assured an undercover reporter that the chances of a fabricated claim being refused by the Home Office were exceptionally low. The investigation also captured footage at an LGBT event in East London where some attendees admitted they were not, in fact, gay, highlighting the extent of deception involved. In response to these allegations, a spokesperson for the UK prime minister stated that the Home Office and the Immigration Advice Authority are actively investigating the claims and are committed to holding accountable anyone found to be abusing the immigration system. The spokesperson emphasized that attempts to misuse protections intended for genuine victims, including those fleeing domestic abuse, are considered shameful and unacceptable. The home secretary has reportedly made it clear that individuals attempting to defraud the British public to remain in the country will have their applications rejected, and they will face deportation. The government is thus taking these revelations extremely seriously, initiating immediate inquiries to safeguard the integrity of the asylum process and prevent further abuse





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