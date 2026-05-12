Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Sworn In for Seventh Term

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for a seventh term, extending his grip on power to nearly 40 years after a commanding victory in January’s highly contested elections. The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, where thousands of supporters gathered to witness the veteran leader take the oath of office.

Uganda ’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni takes his oath of office for a seventh term during his inauguration ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial grounds in Kampala on May 12, 2026.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for a seventh term, extending his grip on power to nearly 40 years after a commanding victory in January’s highly contested elections. The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, where thousands of supporters gathered to witness the veteran leader take the oath of office. Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents, secured 71.65 percent of the vote, according to Uganda’s Electoral Commission.

His closest rival, opposition politician and musician Bobi Wine — whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi — won 24.72 percent but dismissed the results as fraudulent, alleging widespread ballot stuffing and electoral malpractice. The January election unfolded under heavy criticism, with reports of intimidation, abductions of opposition activists, and a nationwide internet blackout that raised concerns about transparency and fairness.

Since taking power in 1986 after leading a rebel insurgency, Museveni has overseen major constitutional changes, including the removal of presidential term and age limits, allowing him to remain in office indefinitely. His prolonged rule contrasts sharply with earlier remarks in which he blamed Africa’s challenges on leaders who refused to step aside.

Despite growing criticism from opponents and rights advocates, many Ugandans continue to credit Museveni with restoring stability and driving economic growth after years of political turmoil that followed independence from British colonial rule in 1962





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Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Inauguration Ceremony Kololo Independence Grounds Election Results Fraudulent Allegations Widespread Ballot Stuffing Electoral Malpractice January Election Transparency And Fairness Political Turmoil British Colonial Rule Economic Growth Stability

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