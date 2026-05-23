Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases, three volunteers die in DRC amid international emergency

Uganda confirmed three new Ebola cases on Saturday, and the Red Cross reported three Congolese volunteers died in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever an international emergency.

Health workers wearing protective equipment gather to disinfect the isolation area for Ebola patients at the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu in Mongbwalu, on May 23, 2026.

(SEROS MUYISA / AFP Photo by SEROS MUYISA / AFP) Uganda confirmed three new Ebola cases on Saturday, and the Red Cross said three volunteers died in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, amid warnings the deadly virus could spread to several more African countries. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever an international emergency.

On Saturday, the African Union’s health agency warned that more countries on the continent were at risk of being affected by the Ebola virus, in addition to the DRC and Uganda.

‘We have 10 countries at risk,’ said Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), listing Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia. The new cases confirmed in Uganda on Saturday bring to five the total confirmed in the East African country since it was detected there and in the DRC on May 15. One person has died.

The health ministry named the new patients as a Ugandan driver, a Ugandan health worker and a woman from the DRC. All are alive. Ebola is a deadly viral disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. It can cause severe bleeding and organ failure.

The current epidemic centres on the conflict-wracked eastern DRC, where it was detected in Ituri province before spreading to South Kivu. There are 82 confirmed cases and seven confirmed deaths in the vast, unstable DRC, alongside almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths, the WHO said on Friday. The Red Cross said on Saturday that three Congolese volunteers had died in Ituri after apparently contracting Ebola there.

The three ‘were carrying out dead body management activities on March 27 as part of a humanitarian mission unrelated to Ebola’, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

‘At the time of the intervention, the community was not aware of the Ebola virus disease outbreak… They are among the first known victims. ’ On Friday the WHO raised the risk from Ebola in the DRC to its highest level — ‘very high’. It said the risk in Central Africa was ‘high’, but the global risk remained ‘low’





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Ebola Confirmed Cases Deaths International Emergency Democratic Republic Of Congo Central Africa Bundibugyo Strain Conflict-Wracked Eastern DRC South Kivu Central African Republic Angola Burundi Republic Of Congo Ethiopia Kenya Rwanda South Sudan Tanzania Zambia

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