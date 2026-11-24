Ugandan authorities arrest NMG-U correspondent John Kenneth Odele for criminal libel regarding security remarks. CPJ demands immediate release as the Constitutional Court previously struck down such laws.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has issued an urgent appeal for the immediate release of John Kenneth Odele, a correspondent for Nation Media Group-Uganda, following his arrest by Ugandan security forces. Odele, who serves as the media group's correspondent in the eastern Teso sub-region, was detained on November 10, 2026. He faces criminal libel charges that human rights advocates argue are designed to stifle press freedom and silence legitimate reporting on matters of significant public interest.

Arrest Details and Detention Timeline

A journalist who witnessed the initial detention informed the Committee to Protect Journalists, speaking under the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation. Plainclothes security officers approached Odele and requested a private conversation shortly before he was taken into custody. Following the arrest, Odele managed to call a colleague to confirm his detention.

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Authorities initially held Odele at a police station in Soroti. On November 12, 2026, he was transferred to Kampala. His wife, Ngwang Odele, and his colleague confirmed to the Committee to Protect Journalists that he was subsequently returned to Soroti. This sequence of transfers highlights the procedural steps taken by authorities before formal charging.

Legal Charges and Constitutional Conflict

On November 20, 2026, a court in Soroti formally charged Odele with criminal libel under Section 162 of the Penal Code Act. The charge sheet reviewed by the Committee to Protect Journalists alleges that Odele provided a story to NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor on November 9, 2026. The report concerned remarks made by Gen. Samuel Okiding regarding the security situation in Teso.

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The specific allegation involves Odele suggesting that Gen. Okiding was reluctant to carry out his duties. This reporting followed the arrest of former Ugandan deputy military chief and presidential adviser Peter Elwelu. Elwelu was detained over allegations of involvement in activities aimed at destabilizing the country, a context that Odele's report addressed.

The Committee to Protect Journalists emphasizes that Section 162 of the Penal Code Act, along with Section 163 which defines defamatory matter, was previously declared unconstitutional by Uganda's Constitutional Court. Angela Quintal, the Committee to Protect Journalists Africa Director, stated that authorities are using these struck-down provisions to punish journalists for reporting on sensitive issues without fear of arrest or intimidation.

Government Silence and Media Crackdown

The Committee to Protect Journalists sent requests for comment on November 23, 2026, to Babirye Babalanda, the minister for the presidency, via a messaging app. Additional inquiries were directed to the Uganda Police Force via email. As of the report, neither government entity has provided a response regarding the arrest or the legal basis for the charges.

This incident occurs against a backdrop of broader censorship and restrictive legislation targeting Uganda's media landscape. Nation Media Group-Uganda, which owns both the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda, has faced scrutiny. The group was previously charged with publishing fake news and broadcasting without a license after reporting on alleged corruption in local government official recruitment.

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The legal environment for journalists in Uganda has worsened under recent military leadership. Following an announcement by military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also President Yoweri Museveni's son, pressures on the press increased. The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ugandan authorities to drop the criminal libel charge against Odele immediately and allow journalists to report on matters of public interest without facing unlawful detention or legal persecution.