Spanish football suspends all matches this week following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel at age 30. UEFA and major clubs pay tribute.

The European football community and Spanish domestic leagues are mourning the sudden death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda, the 30-year-old striker for CD Tenerife, who passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed that all football matches across Spanish divisions will be suspended for the matchday on November 3, 2026, to honor the athlete. This collective pause in competition reflects the profound shock and grief felt by clubs, governing bodies, and supporters worldwide regarding the loss of the talented forward.

UEFA President Čeferin Expresses Heartbreak

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin issued a public statement on Tuesday expressing deep sorrow for the tragedy. He stated that the European governing body is heartbroken by the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda and admitted that words could not fully capture the weight of the loss. The president noted that in the face of such a devastating event, silence becomes the only appropriate response, with hearts and thoughts directed toward the player's family, his teammates, and the entire CD Tenerife organization.

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To mark the occasion, UEFA announced that a moment of silence will be observed in memory of De Miguel at all UEFA matches taking place during the week following November 3, 2026. This gesture underscores the significance of the player's standing within the continental football structure and serves as a formal acknowledgment of the impact his life and career had on the sport at the highest levels.

CD Tenerife Confirms Death at 8 AM Local Time

CD Tenerife officially announced the passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, specifying that the event occurred at 8:00 AM local time. The club released a statement describing the moment as a tragedy that left the institution, the player's family, and his supporters utterly devastated. The club's message conveyed a sense of disbelief, noting that they are broken in pain and unable to believe that the loss is real, highlighting the sudden and unexpected nature of the death.

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De Miguel had been a key figure for CD Tenerife, having helped the club secure promotion to the Segunda División in the previous season. His contributions on the pitch were instrumental in the team's recent successes, making his absence at such a critical juncture in the club's history particularly poignant for fans and staff alike. The club's communication emphasized the depth of their grief, acknowledging the shockwave this news has sent through the entire sporting community.

RFEF Suspends Matches and Issues Condolences

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) publicly declared that it was devastated to learn of the death of the 30-year-old striker. In a statement released on Tuesday, the federation expressed its deepest sorrow for the passing of Jesús de Miguel, extending heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. The RFEF also reached out to Club Deportivo Tenerife and its fanbase, offering support during this period of profound grief.

As a direct result of the tragedy, the RFEF suspended the football matchday scheduled for November 3, 2026. This decision affects all divisions within the Spanish football system, bringing the domestic game to a temporary halt to allow for mourning and reflection. The suspension serves as a national statement of respect for De Miguel, whose career had been closely watched and appreciated by fans across the country.

Global Clubs Offer Tributes and Support

Major football clubs around the world have joined in mourning the loss of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. FC Barcelona released a statement on X, expressing deep regret over the tragic news and affirming their thoughts and support for the player's family and friends. Similarly, Real Madrid C.F. issued a message from its president and Board of Directors, expressing deep regret and offering condolences to the family, teammates, and the broader Tenerife community.

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European giants and international clubs have also shown solidarity. Premier League champions Arsenal stated they are devastated by the news, sending heartfelt condolences to the family and CD Tenerife. Manchester United echoed these sentiments, offering their deepest condolences to the loved ones of Jesús de Miguel Alameda and everyone connected with his club. AC Milan expressed being deeply saddened by the tragic loss, sending strength to #CDTOficial and all who are grieving.

International recognition extended to the Nigerian Premier League, where Katsina United Football Club extended their deepest condolences to Jesús' family and friends. The club emphasized their prayers for everyone connected with CD Tenerife during this incredibly difficult time. These widespread tributes highlight the universal respect for De Miguel and the significant impact his life had beyond the borders of Spain, uniting the global football family in shared sorrow.