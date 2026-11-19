The Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has issued a 21-day notice and will begin a five-day warning strike on November 25 over unpaid promotion arrears and partial implementation of revised professional allowances.

Medical lecturers at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, under the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics, UDUS/UDUTH Chapter, have threatened to embark on a five-day warning strike from November 25 over the alleged failure of the university management to address outstanding welfare, remuneration and promotion arrears owed to members.

The association issued the threat during a press briefing held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre in Sokoto on Thursday, led by its chairman, Prof. Usman Bello, and acting secretary, Dr Lukman O. Ajiboye. NAMDA said the action followed an emergency general meeting held on November 2, where members deliberated on their persistent challenges and issued a 21-day notice to the university management, effective November 3, to address the outstanding concerns.

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The association warned that the warning strike would commence at 12 am on Wednesday, November 25, if the issues remained unresolved by Tuesday, November 24. It added that congress would thereafter review the situation, including the possibility of an indefinite strike, an outcome it sincerely hoped to avoid.

Lecturers grievance over salary arrears

The lecturers grievances include the partial implementation of professional allowances under the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, irregularities in the payment of salaries and non-payment of promotion arrears owed to members promoted between 2017 and 2024. They also complained about the exclusion of some eligible members from the 2025 and 2026 promotion arrears already paid to other beneficiaries, as well as disparities in the salaries of members on the same CONMESS level and step.

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According to the association, several efforts to resolve the issues through dialogue and formal engagements with the university management had failed to produce the desired results, despite the submission of relevant documents and interventions by senior colleagues and respected elders. It expressed concern that medical academics in several universities across northern and southern Nigeria were already enjoying the full benefits of the revised CONMESS, describing the continued disparity at UDUS as a source of growing frustration among its members.

Japa exodus threatens medical education quality

NAMDA further linked the unresolved welfare issues to the growing exodus of experienced medical professionals, including senior consultants and professors, to other countries, a trend popularly known as japa. It warned that the increasing admission of medical students without a corresponding increase in the number of medical teachers could undermine the quality of medical education in the country.

The association noted that medical teachers, represented by NAMDA, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Medical Association, had continued to discharge their academic and professional responsibilities without compromising standards despite the prevailing challenges. NAMDA said the President and the Minister of Education had issued directives for the payment of outstanding arrears owed to medical teachers, noting that several universities had complied, while the directive was yet to be implemented by the management of UDUS despite sustained engagements.

The association said the failure to resolve the issues had left its members with little option but to consider a comprehensive strike, but the congress opted for a five-day warning strike as a first step out of respect for President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education, while allowing the university management additional time to implement the directive. NAMDA reaffirmed its willingness to work closely with the university management towards a prompt and lasting resolution of the matters, stressing that the welfare of its members, the interest of students and the quality of healthcare services remained important.