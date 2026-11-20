Author Udu Yakubu unveils the three-volume authorized biography of late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima and former leaders.

Author Udu Yakubu presented the three-volume authorized biography of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, 2026. The event drew prominent national figures including Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Niger Republic President Mahamadou Issoufou to honor the legacy of Nigeria's former head of state.

Biography Launch Details and Venue

The launch ceremony for the book titled Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography served as a formal tribute to the political career of the late former president. Vice-President Kashim Shettima, represented by Aliyu Modibbo, special adviser to the president on general duties in the office of the vice-President, attended the proceedings in Abuja. The gathering underscored the significance of documenting the life of a leader who shaped Nigeria's modern political landscape.

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Shettima Highlights Leadership Character

Vice-President Kashim Shettima emphasized that the true measure of leadership is defined by the character of public officeholders rather than the power and privileges attached to their positions. He stated that late President Buhari demonstrated self-restraint, modest living, and a steadfast commitment to national service throughout his tenure. Shettima noted that Buhari's personal values distinguished him in Nigeria's political history, describing his Spartan lifestyle as arresting for a man who could command much but desired little.

Jonathan Concedes Defeat with Respect

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by former Senate President Pius Anyim, asserted that both he and late President Buhari represented important chapters in Nigeria's political history. Anyim explained that Jonathan's decision to concede defeat to Buhari in the 2015 presidential election reflected an understanding that Buhari was a patriot who loved Nigeria. This acceptance of the election outcome demonstrated the importance of placing national interest above partisan considerations, requiring no form of opposition once the results were final.

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Issoufou Emphasizes Historical Distance

Former Niger Republic President Mahamadou Issoufou, who chaired the occasion, attended in two capacities as a personal friend of Buhari and as a former head of state. He argued that history requires evidence, distance, and time to properly assess a leader beyond political slogans and partisan memories. Issoufou stated that the biography would enable future generations to examine Buhari's leadership limitations, decisions, successes, and controversies through sources that can be examined, questioned, and interpreted.

BUA Group Chairman Recalls Mentorship

Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, recounted how late President Buhari stood by him during difficult periods in his business operations. Rabiu, represented by former senator Lawal Shuaibu, said Buhari insisted on doing what was right irrespective of those involved, helping save his business from challenges with government agencies. He described the late former president as a father, mentor, and trusted friend who provided a pillar of strength during some of the most difficult moments of his life and business investments.