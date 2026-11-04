Valverde late strike seals Real Madrid 3-2 win at AEK Athens in Champions League

Federico Valverde scored a stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid came from behind twice to beat AEK Athens 3-2 and maintain their perfect Champions League record.

Federico Valverde lashed home a stunning long-range strike in the 92nd minute to snatch Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 victory at AEK Athens on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The win preserved Real Madrid's 100 per cent start to the league phase, making it four wins from four games. They are level with holders Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the standings. Jose Mourinho's side twice came from behind against the Greek champions before Valverde claimed all three points. The visitors had been trailing with 15 minutes to go but Kylian Mbappe levelled before Valverde thundered in his late winner.

Also read Real Madrid Stage Late Fightback To Sink AEK Athens In Champions League Thriller

AEK Athens Take Early Lead

Aboubakary Koita sent AEK ahead after 12 minutes, driving in a powerful finish past Thibaut Courtois. The hosts started with huge energy at the Agia Sophia Stadium and their early lead was not overly surprising. Courtois had saved well from former Los Blancos striker Luka Jovic before Koita scored, and the Belgian goalkeeper saved again from Jovic as AEK tried to make their strong start count. Jude Bellingham equalised with a sublime back-heeled flick in the 32nd minute.

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He had earlier netted from close range but was shown to be offside. The England international cleverly back-heeled a ball across the face of goal into the net for the record 15-time European champions. That goal meant that at 23 years and 128 days, Bellingham became the youngest player to score in seven successive Champions League seasons, surpassing his team-mate Mbappe.

Mourinho started with Vinicius Junior on the left flank after he missed the team's previous two matches through suspension in La Liga. Former Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella tested Brignoli, and Bernardo Silva nodded off-target before the interval as Mourinho's team controlled the game. Brignoli pushed away Eder Militao's long-range effort early in the second half, and Lazaros Rota blocked superbly to deny the heavily involved Cucurella.

Mbappe And Bellingham Equalise

Mbappe bent a shot narrowly wide of the top corner with the Italian stopper Brignoli at full stretch. The France forward was frustrated by the AEK defence when Vinicius turned sharply and found him with a high pass, but the striker's shot was blocked. AEK reclaimed the lead in the 75th minute when the impressive Koita gently nudged the ball into Stavros Pilios's path. The Albania international finished through Courtois's legs from close range.

Pilios had first made a goal-saving block to deny Mbappe, then raced up the length of the pitch to finish off the attack with a near-post strike. That looked on course to give AEK Athens a famous win, but Mbappe levelled three minutes later at the far post from Denzel Dumfries's low ball across the six-yard box. Bellingham had played Dumfries down the right before the Netherlands defender rolled the ball across goal.

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Valverde Snatches Late Winner

It was Mbappe's fourth goal in four Champions League games this season, netting once in each, and his 16th across all competitions. Madrid substitute Endrick sent Mbappe through on goal with five minutes remaining, but Brignoli produced a sensational save to tip his strike against the crossbar. Valverde refused to give up on the three points and in the 92nd minute he lashed home across Brignoli to keep Madrid perfect.

Koita was sent off for AEK Athens after the final whistle as the hosts' frustrations at the result bubbled over. The victory maintains Real Madrid's perfect record in this season's Champions League league phase, with four wins from four matches.