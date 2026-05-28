Uche Nnaji Seeks Enugu Governorship to Avoid Prosecution over Certificate Forgery

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, is contesting the 2027 Enugu State governorship election to avoid prosecution over certificate forgery.

The constitutional immunity shield provided by a gubernatorial seat has emerged as the primary motivation driving former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji , to desperately contest the 2027 Enugu State governorship election.

Mr. Nnaji fears that an ongoing investigation into his academic credentials could land him in prison and permanently end his public career, multiple reliable sources across the Federal Ministries of Education, Science and Technology, as well as close political associates told Premium Times. The former minister, who ran an unsuccessful campaign under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has emerged as its 2027 gubernatorial flag bearer.

His political movement comes despite being under a intense probe by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for certificate forgery. Insiders disclosed that Nnaji is fully aware that Section 308 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) protects serving governors from civil and criminal proceedings. He views winning the election as his ultimate lifeline to evade imminent prosecution. He feels that his future is uncertain with the certificate forgery scandal hanging on his neck.

So he is thinking that if he becomes governor, at least for the first four years, he cannot be prosecuted because of the immunity he will enjoy, an associate close to the candidate said. And he becomes governor and does everything to get his second term, so by eight years, all the people investigating him or prosecuting him will be out of power.

The crisis started in October 2025 when it was discovered that Nnaji had forged his university degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates, which he presented to President Bola Tinubu and the Senate for ministerial clearance. The situation worsened for the politician in February when the ICPC launched its official probe. Following that, a special investigative panel instituted by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, formally concluded in March that Nnaji's university degree and NYSC discharge certificates were fabricated.

Sources say Nnaji is terrified that the federal government will pass the panel's damning findings to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to begin criminal proceedings against him. Because the alleged crime involves credentials from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)-a federal institution situated in Enugu State-the Enugu State Ministry of Justice and the DPP are reportedly exploring options to request a legal fiat from the federal government to try him in the state.

Faced with these compounding legal threats from both federal and state actors, associates say Nnaji has resolved to pour everything into unseating Governor Peter Mbah to secure the safety of the Government House





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Uche Nnaji Enugu State Governorship Election Certificate Forgery Section 308 Of The 1999 Nigerian Constitution

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