Ubosi Eleh + Co advocates for title documentation to fight poverty

A principal partner at the firm has called for title documentation to be given to residents, citing its importance for economic development and poverty reduction.

An estate surveying and valuation firm, Ubosi Eleh + Co, has stated that ensuring proper documentation of properties is the surest way to fight poverty.

A principal partner at Ubosi Eleh + Co, Emeka Eleh, stressed that when a property is properly titled, it will be easier for the owner to get loans using the property. This is because a properly titled property can serve as collateral for loans, providing the owner with access to more funds.

Furthermore, a properly titled property can be easily sold, providing the owner with a source of income. In the case of the Nigerian property market, which is transitioning from a secretive era to an open one, having a title to one's property can make a significant difference in one's financial situation. If a person can provide a title to their property, they may be able to secure a loan that they could not obtain otherwise.

Additionally, property taxes, which are a significant source of income for governments, become easier to collect when properties are properly titled. This is because governments can then identify which properties belong to which individuals, allowing them to levy property taxes more efficiently. Overall, ensuring that properties are properly documented is crucial for economic development and poverty reduction





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