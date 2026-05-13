Ubi Franklin shares his personal connection to Alex Ekubo's death

Music executive Ubi Franklin has opened up about the emotional moment he learned of actor Alex Ekubo’s death, recalling a deeply personal and heartbreaking reflection on the loss and its connection to his sister’s battle with cancer.

Music executive Ubi Franklin has shared a deeply personal and heartbreaking reflection on the emotional moment he learned of actor Alex Ekubo ’s death, noting that he lost his sister to cancer last year as a personal connection to the loss.

Franklin received the news on May 11, 2026, and reached out to family and friends who confirmed Ekubo’s passing in the ICU the following morning. He concludes his tribute with a farewell message. Following Ekubo’s death, the Nigerian entertainment industry has experienced an outpouring of grief.

The versatile actor was known for his roles in films such as Gbomo Gbomo Express, The Bling Lagosians, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, and is regarded as one of Nollywood's most charismatic talents





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