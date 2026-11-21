UBEC Executive Secretary Aisha Garba announces expanded support for public school students in global competitions following the victory of Abia State pupils in Qatar.

The Universal Basic Education Commission has formally pledged to increase support for Nigerian public school pupils to participate in international competitions. This strategic commitment follows the impressive performance of students from Abia State at a global debate championship held in Doha, Qatar.

UBEC Executive Secretary Outlines Support Strategy

Dr. Aisha Garba, serving as the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, confirmed that the commission would continue to initiate and support participation in international contests. These initiatives will cover diverse fields including debate, science, technology, arts, and sports. Garba issued this statement while congratulating the five Abia State public school pupils who represented Nigeria at the 2026 International Schools Debate Championship in Doha.

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Abia Pupils Dominate Qatar Debate Competition

The five students secured the overall champion title at the competition, defeating teams from six other countries. They collected four major trophies and twelve laurels, demonstrating exceptional competitive skill on the global stage. The team claimed awards for Best International School Debate Team, Overall Best Team in the Junior Category, Best Leadership Award, and Best Debater Award.

Student Achievements Highlight Public School Potential

The specific students who achieved this historic win are Christian Chinweotitom Esther, Chikodi Maureen, Akamnonu Franklin, Ifeanyichukwu Prisca, and Simon Divine. Dr. Garba stated that their success demonstrates the immense potential of Nigerian public school pupils when provided with adequate support, learning facilities, and opportunities. She noted that interventions in teaching, learning, instructional materials, and the digitalization of basic education have contributed to significant development in the sector.

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Renewed Hope Agenda Drives Educational Interventions

Garba emphasized that the commission, operating under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to supporting states and creating opportunities for pupils to compete internationally. She urged other State Universal Basic Education Boards to identify and nurture talent among pupils in their respective schools. The commission also commended Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Abia State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman Ambassador Lydia Ezihe Onuoha, and Presidential School Debate Nigeria for their contributions to this achievement.

National Infrastructure and Roadmap for Basic Education

The Universal Basic Education Commission has continued to pursue interventions aimed at improving basic education through infrastructure development and teacher support. In September 2026, the commission announced it had renovated more than 4,000 classrooms in 287 schools nationwide. It also commissioned digital learning centres to expand pupils' access to technology-enabled education and introduced a 10-year Universal Basic Education Roadmap for 2026-2035.