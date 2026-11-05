UBEC and Sultan Foundation Partner to Mobilise Traditional Leaders Against Out-of-School Crisis

UBEC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development to mobilise traditional and religious leaders to identify out-of-school children, facilitate enrolment and strengthen community participation in basic education.

UBEC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development to mobilise traditional and religious leaders in tackling Nigeria's out-of-school children crisis.

The partnership will leverage the influence of traditional institutions to identify out-of-school children, facilitate their enrolment and strengthen community participation in school attendance and retention. The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony, and the commission said the initiative would also involve community-level monitoring of pupils' attendance, retention and completion to ensure that children enrolled in schools do not drop out.

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Partnership Leverages Traditional Leaders Influence

Speaking at the ceremony, UBEC Executive Secretary Aisha Garba, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), Rasaq Akinyemi, said traditional and religious leaders were critical to expanding access to education because of their influence on family decisions and community values. She said the partnership aligned with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the education reforms being driven by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, particularly efforts to improve access, infrastructure, teacher capacity and learning outcomes.

Garba said the agreement would introduce accountability mechanisms to recognise communities, schools and traditional leaders recording measurable progress in enrolment, attendance and retention. She stressed that the success of the partnership would ultimately be measured by increased school enrolment, improved attendance and retention, stronger learning outcomes and a sustained reduction in the number of out-of-school children. Under the agreement, UBEC and the foundation will establish national, state and local coordinating committees to drive advocacy and grassroots mobilisation.

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The partnership will also see the development and distribution of advocacy materials in Hausa, Fulfulde and Yoruba, household-level identification of out-of-school children and their enrolment in nearby schools. Traditional and religious leaders will encourage families to enrol their children, promote girls' education and address cultural practices that keep children out of school. Garba added that the initiative would pay particular attention to girls, whose access to education remains affected by social and cultural barriers in some communities.

Government Infrastructure Interventions Benefit Learners

She said the partnership reflected the Federal Government's recognition that tackling the out-of-school children crisis required more than government funding and infrastructure, stressing the need to involve community leaders who could influence household decisions. Garba disclosed that UBEC, working with the Federal Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Boards, had facilitated the construction of more than 4,900 classrooms and renovated existing school facilities across the country.

She said the commission had also provided water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, with the infrastructure interventions directly benefiting more than 2.3 million learners by the end of 2025. According to her, UBEC had equally intensified community-driven school improvement programmes and teacher professional development initiatives to strengthen school management and improve teaching and learning outcomes. She, however, stressed that government investment alone would not resolve the country's education challenges without stronger community ownership and the involvement of stakeholders.

Garba assured that UBEC would deepen collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders to consolidate ongoing reforms and ensure more Nigerian children have access to quality basic education. The partnership comes against the backdrop of Nigeria's persistent basic education crisis, with millions of school-age children still outside the formal education system despite the Universal Basic Education programme and the provision of free and compulsory basic education under the UBE Act of 2004.

UNICEF's 2025 Nigeria Annual Report identified 10.2 million out-of-school children, with 45 per cent of them in the North-West and 28 per cent in the North-East. The figures highlight the geographical concentration of the challenge, particularly in regions affected by insecurity, poverty, displacement and inadequate access to functional schools. In May 2026, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the federal government had returned more than one million children to classrooms within 30 months through its interventions.

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Nationwide Mapping Exercise Targets Out Of School Children

He also disclosed that the government was undertaking a nationwide mapping exercise to establish more accurate figures for out-of-school children, including identifying their locations through geotagging. The Federal Ministry of Education subsequently highlighted its Back2School Drive and interactive out-of-school children dashboard as part of efforts to identify affected children, support their enrolment and improve the targeting of interventions.

However, the scale of the challenge remains significant, with UNICEF reporting that only 70 per cent of Nigerian children and young people aged three to 24 attended school in 2025. Garba acknowledged the policy direction of the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, noting that their commitment to strengthening the education sector and expanding inclusive access to learning continued to guide the commission's programmes.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who represented Governor Nasir Idris, commended the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development for its contributions to health and social development, particularly interventions supported by development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He said Kebbi State appreciated the foundation's efforts to improve the welfare and educational opportunities of vulnerable children.

Tafida described the foundation's commitment to supporting disadvantaged children as a reflection of the values of Islam and humanity.