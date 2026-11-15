UBA warns customers against phishing scams as Fraud Awareness Week begins

UBA has launched its 2026 Fraud Awareness Week, running from November 16 to 20, to warn customers about phishing scams that use fake bank messages, cloned websites and impersonation to steal account details and money.

United Bank for Africa ( UBA) Plc has stepped up its fight against financial fraud, urging customers and the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams in which criminals use fake bank messages, cloned websites and impersonation accounts to steal personal information and money.

UBA Launches 2026 Fraud Awareness Week

As part of the initiative, the bank will hold the 2026 edition of its Fraud Awareness Week from today, November 16 to Friday, November 20. The theme is Fraud Dynamics: Staying One Step Ahead. The annual programme brings together customers, staff and industry experts to raise awareness of emerging fraud trends and share practical measures for protecting bank accounts. The event coincides with International Fraud Awareness Week, observed globally in November.

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UBA's Group Chief Internal Auditor, Eugene Inotu, who spoke ahead of the campaign, said the bank was committed to ensuring that customers could recognise phishing attempts and other fraudulent activities before they caused financial harm. He said fraudsters are increasingly using fake bank messages, cloned websites and impersonation accounts to steal account details and money.

"Fraudsters are counting on panic. They want you to click before you think, so the strongest defence is to pause," Inotu said.

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"UBA will never ask for your PIN, password, OTP or BVN through a link, a text message, an email or a phone call. If a message asks for any of these, it is not from us, no matter how genuine it looks.

" He added: "Fraud keeps changing shape, and our customers need to keep pace with it. This year's Fraud Awareness Week is about staying one step ahead, so that every customer knows how to spot a scam, verify a request and report it quickly.

Common Phishing Tactics and Bank Warnings

" Phishing remains a common tactic used by fraudsters, who impersonate banks through text messages, emails and social media platforms. They lure unsuspecting customers with fake account verification requests and account restriction notices, directing them to cloned websites designed to steal login details, PINs, card numbers and BVNs. Such messages are becoming increasingly difficult to identify as fraudsters personalise them with recipients' names, phone numbers and familiar bank logos.

In some cases, they follow up with telephone calls from individuals impersonating bank officials to pressure victims into acting quickly. UBA's Group Head, Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, urged customers to treat unsolicited links with suspicion and verify requests only through the bank's official channels. She said: "Avoid clicking links in messages you did not ask for.

Type the UBA website address directly into your browser or use the official UBA Mobile App, and download banking apps only from official app stores. If a request looks unusual, confirm it through our verified channels, including Leo, our virtual banking assistant, and our official contact centre.

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" She also advised customers to report suspicious messages and transactions they did not initiate through the bank's verified contact numbers. "If you receive a suspicious message or notice a transaction you did not initiate, report it to us directly at once using our verified phone numbers 07002255822 or 02012808800, or through a website you know is genuine, rather than using contact details provided in the suspicious message, so that we can secure your account," she said.

Panel Discussion on Digital Fraud

The week will conclude with a panel discussion titled The Changing Face of Digital Fraud: Staying Ahead of Emerging Threats. The session will bring together experts from the payments, law enforcement, telecommunications and internal audit sectors to examine how fraudulent schemes spread across digital platforms and how stakeholders can work together to combat them.

The panel will feature Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Nigeria Police Force Special Fraud Unit, T. Y. Mahmud; Gloworld executive, Sunday Alani; and Chairperson of the Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria (ACAEBIN), Aina Amah. The discussion will be moderated by the Manager, Industry Fraud Desk at the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Oluwatosin Obadimu. The Fraud Awareness Week underscores UBA's belief that informed customers are the first line of defence against financial fraud.

It also complements the bank's ongoing investments in security technology and staff training across its markets. UBA said the campaign complements its investments in security technology and staff training across its markets, adding that well-informed customers are the first line of defence against fraud.