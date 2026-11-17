Governor Uba Sani will chair the Kaduna State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Defence Minister Christopher Musa among those named. The 41-directorate council will be inaugurated on Thursday at the Township Stadium in Kaduna.

Governor Uba Sani will chair the Kaduna State 2027 APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the campaign council spokesman, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki.

The council will be inaugurated by Governor Uba Sani on Thursday at the Township Stadium in Kaduna. It comprises 41 directorates with several prominent figures named to its leadership. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, are among the key figures named to the council. The Campaign Advisory Council will have Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe as first vice-chairman and Abbas as second vice-chairman.

Also read Uba Sani to Inaugurate Kaduna APC 2027 Campaign Council with 41 Directorates

Governor Uba Sani Campaign Leadership Roles

APC State Chairman Atiku Sankey will serve as third vice-chairman. The party's North-West Zonal Vice-Chairman, Garba Datti Babawo, will be Deputy Vice-Chairman I. Governor Uba Sani's running mate in the February 2027 election, Jerry Adams, will serve as Deputy Vice-Chairman II. The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, will be Deputy Vice-Chairman III. Chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, is Deputy Vice-Chairman IV.

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi is Deputy Vice-Chairman V, while Chairman of the North-West Development Commission Governing Board, Lawal Samaila Yakawada, is Deputy Vice-Chairman VI. Other deputy vice-chairmen are Dr Abdulmumuni Aminu Zaria, Hon Muhammad Sani Bello, Hon Muhammad Sani Sidi and Alhaji Jafarau Sani, occupying positions VII to X. The council also includes former Kaduna State Governor Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, Minister of Environment Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Dahiru Liman, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung and Senator Shehu Sani.

Advertisement

Hon Ben Solomon Dalhat Kure was named Director-General of the campaign council. He will be supported by nine Deputy Directors-General assigned to oversee key areas of its operations. Hon Sani Kila will oversee Operations and Election Management, while Dr AbdulMalik Durunguwa will handle Mobilisation and Field Coordination. Mrs Charity Shekari will be in charge of Youth and Women Affairs.

Campaign Council Directorates and Responsibilities

Engr Namadi Musa will coordinate Stakeholders and Community Engagement. Malam Ahmed Maiyaki will oversee Strategy, Research and Communication. Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar will head the Interfaith Directorate. Hon Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed will be in charge of Finance, Dr James Atung Kanyip will head Administration and Compliance, and Engr Michael Ayuba Auta will oversee Private Sector Engagements.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibraheem Musa, was named Director of the New Media Directorate. Hon Saidu Adamu will head Strategic Communication and Alhaji Zubairu AbdulRauf will oversee Broadcast Media. Maiyaki said the 41 directorates will be responsible for grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, voter education, security coordination, finance and other critical campaign activities. He added that the council was designed to ensure effective coordination, broad-based participation and strategic engagement across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.