Former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu has endorsed Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for a second term in 2027, citing performance in security, education, healthcare and infrastructure. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas also addressed the Kaduna summit on good governance.

Former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu has endorsed Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for a second term in the 2027 governorship election. He said the governor deserves re-election because of his performance in security, education, healthcare, infrastructure and other sectors.

Former Governor Endorses Uba Sani

Aliyu, who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, gave the endorsement at a one-day summit on Inclusivity, Good Governance and Sustainable Development. The foundation organised the summit in Kaduna on Wednesday. The former governor said his support for Uba Sani is based on his assessment of the governor's performance and the need to sustain his achievements.

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He said Governor Uba Sani has performed creditably across various sectors, from security to education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and human capital development. Aliyu said the evidence of the governor's performance is there for all to see. He added that what Kaduna needs now is continuity in governance so that the good works can be consolidated and taken to greater heights.

He particularly commended the governor for restoring relative peace and harmony to a state previously troubled by ethno-religious crises, banditry and communal tensions. He said before 2023, Kaduna was known for fear, division and insecurity, but today the state enjoys relative peace and harmony by the grace of God and purposeful leadership. Aliyu said farmers have returned to their farms, schools that were closed have reopened, and Muslims and Christians are living together in peace.

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He described that alone as a major achievement that must not be taken for granted. He also praised Uba Sani's inclusive leadership style, which he said has strengthened relationships between government and the people. He noted the involvement of traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths, civil society groups and non-indigenes in governance. Aliyu urged residents of Kaduna State to support the governor's re-election bid in 2027.

Urging Kaduna Voters Support Continuity

He warned against taking the state's relative peace and development for granted. He said the people should not gamble with peace or abandon progress midway. He called on all indigenes of Kaduna State to come out in 2027 and vote for Governor Uba Sani for a second term. He said the vote should be for the sake of continuity, stability and development.

The Director-General of the foundation, Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, also spoke at the summit. He said Kaduna deserves a leadership that unites its people rather than divides them, irrespective of ethnic, religious or social backgrounds. In his welcome address, Umar said leadership should be assessed by character, ideas and results rather than fear, stereotypes or inherited suspicions.

He expressed satisfaction with Governor Uba Sani's performance in institution-building, expansion of opportunities, peace-building and promotion of inclusivity across the state. The foundation's DG described Kaduna as the headquarters of Northern Nigeria, stressing that the state's development has implications for the entire region. According to him, getting governance right in Kaduna would produce positive effects across Northern Nigeria, making continuity in leadership important for consolidating ongoing development efforts.

Foundation DG Stresses Leadership Importance

He therefore argued that Uba Sani deserves another term to consolidate what he described as the administration's good works. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, also called on stakeholders to promote accountability, constructive criticism and inclusive governance as essential ingredients for sustainable development. Abbas, who was Chairman of the Occasion, was represented at the summit by the Deputy Leader of the House, Hon Ado Doguwa.

He commended the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for providing a platform for constructive engagement on security, good governance and sustainable development. The Speaker described Kaduna as strategically important to Nigeria's political, economic and social development. He noted that the state's experiences offered important lessons for national governance. He said the summit also provided an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

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Abbas said Sir Ahmadu Bello's commitment to institution-building, regional development and human capital development remained relevant. He said good governance should not be measured merely by government promises but by leadership qualities, institutional integrity, responsible management of public resources and the impact of policies on citizens' living conditions. He identified transparency, accountability, responsiveness and respect for the rule of law as essential principles of good governance.

The Speaker specifically commended Governor Sani for allowing the programmes and projects of his administration since 2023 to undergo constructive scrutiny. He described the approach as evidence of commitment to democratic accountability and improved service delivery. He also noted that Kaduna's ethnic and religious diversity required deliberate efforts to promote unity, trust and equal opportunities. He commended the governor's engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths and civil society organisations.

On security, Abbas acknowledged the continuing challenges in parts of the state, particularly recent attacks in Southern Kaduna, and sympathised with families affected by the incidents. He said protecting lives and property remained a fundamental responsibility of government. The Speaker added that the Kaduna Peace Model, which combines intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation and community engagement, deserved recognition.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Peace and Security Committee, collaboration with federal security agencies, the Kaduna Vigilance Service and the State Security Trust Fund as initiatives aimed at strengthening security and sustaining peace. Abbas stressed that lasting peace required more than security operations, insisting that dialogue, trust, reconciliation and community participation were equally important. He further called for sustained investments in education, healthcare and other sectors.

The summit brought together stakeholders to discuss inclusivity, good governance and sustainable development. It also served as a platform to assess leadership and the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello in Northern Nigeria.