UBA Foundation Shortlists 20 Students for 2026 Essay Competition N41m Prizes

United Bank for Africa Foundation announces the 20 finalists for its 2026 National Essay Competition. Top students from across Nigeria compete for N41m in grants to support their university education.

The United Bank for Africa Foundation has officially announced the final twenty student participants for its 2026 National Essay Competition. This prestigious academic event will determine the recipients of N41 million in educational grants and prizes. The competition aims to reward exceptional intellectual talent among senior secondary school students in Nigeria.

N41m Prize Structure and Financial Rewards

The overall winner of the competition will receive a N15 million university grant. This amount represents a significant 50 per cent increase from the N10 million awarded to the winner in 2025. The second-place winner will receive N10 million to support their university education. The third-place winner will receive N7.5 million for similar educational support.

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In a further expansion of the reward structure, the foundation has introduced grants for the fourth- and fifth-place winners for the first time. The fourth-place winner will receive N5 million. The fifth-place winner will receive N3.5 million. These grants can be used to support university education at any institution of their choice in Africa.

Finalists Selected From 12000 National Entries

The twenty finalists emerged from more than 12000 entries submitted by senior secondary school students across the country. The finalists were selected by accredited judges based on the quality of their initial submissions. They represent schools in Katsina, Kano, Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Awka, Port Harcourt, Imo, and Akwa Ibom states.

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List of Qualified Finalist Students and Schools

The UBA Foundation identified twenty exceptional students who will proceed to the final round of supervised essay writing at UBA House in Lagos. The eventual winners will be determined through this final supervised process. The statement from the foundation highlighted the diversity of the applicants from various regions.

Abioye Shalom Damilola represents The Sprouters Schools in Katsina. Adedoye Roseline Aderonke is from Molusi College. Alabi Fawwaz Ayoade attends Heritage Global Academy in Ikorodu, Lagos. Ayomide Jeremiah Dada is from Softnet Technology Academy. Anyanwu Uchenna Olivia represents Coral Impacts International School in Abuja. Azuoma Dominica Ugonna attends Oxford Secondary School in Ulakwo.

Bala Khaira Ojima is from Metro International School. Ebunoluwa Louis Oluwanifemi attends Igando Community Senior High School. Ezeani Uchenwanne Theresa is from Kuje Senior Secondary School. Gabriel Queenesther Iniobong represents Redemption Academy. These students will now prepare for the final stage of the competition.

UBA Foundation Goals and Educational Impact

The UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa Plc, organises the annual competition to promote reading, critical thinking, and intellectual development among secondary school students. The competition serves as a platform for young Nigerians to demonstrate their academic prowess and creative writing skills.

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The substantial increase in prize money signals a renewed commitment to supporting higher education in Nigeria. By offering grants that can be used at any institution of choice in Africa, the foundation provides flexible support for student development. This initiative encourages academic excellence and provides tangible financial relief for university tuition.