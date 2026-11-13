UBA Essay Competition Judges Confirm 35 Percent AI Use in 2026 Entries

University professors assessing the 2026 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition found that 35 to 40 percent of over 12,000 entries showed clear signs of artificial intelligence generation, raising serious concerns about academic integrity.

University professors assessing the 2026 United Bank for Africa Foundation National Essay Competition discovered that an estimated 35 to 40 per cent of the more than 12,000 submitted essays displayed characteristics associated with artificial intelligence -generated content. This significant finding was detailed in a comprehensive report produced by a panel of judges who evaluated the massive influx of student submissions for the prestigious academic contest.

Judges Identify AI Patterns in 12000 Submissions

The panel of judges responsible for assessing the over 12,000 essay entries and producing the official report comprised professors of English from four Nigerian universities. The authors of the report are Prof Ini Uko from the University of Uyo, Prof Asabe Kabir from Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto, Prof Emmanuel Omobowale from the University of Ibado, and Prof Samuel Onuigbo from the University of Nigeria in Nsukka. These academic experts spent considerable time analyzing the scripts to determine the authenticity and originality of the work presented by students across the nation.

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The judges stated in their report that several essays bore distinct patterns, vocabulary choices, and synthetic structures associated with generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini. They identified specific linguistic markers that raised immediate concerns among the evaluators during the rigorous selection process. These markers included overly polished American English that did not reflect the natural dialect of many Nigerian students.

The assessment revealed repetitive transitional phrases that are commonly generated by language models. The judges noted that generic solutions unrelated to Nigeria's realities were frequently presented in the essays. Furthermore, the submissions often lacked personal experiences and local examples that would typically ground an argument in the specific context of the topic. The report explicitly mentioned that AI-style disclaimers were also found at the end of several essays, signaling a departure from traditional student writing.

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Specific Phrases and Template Circulation Evidence

The report highlighted that the use of AI was noticeable in the submissions, citing specific phrases such as "In today's rapidly evolving world" and "Delve into" as common occurrences. These phrases are frequently used by large language models to structure introductions and body paragraphs in a seemingly coherent but ultimately hollow manner. The judges emphasized that these textual cues were not accidental but rather indicative of a systematic reliance on technology.

The report stated that many essays were easily identifiable by their overly polished American English, repetitive transitional phrases like "In conclusion, it is pertinent to note…" and "In today's rapidly evolving world…", and the presentation of generic, non-contextual solutions. Examples of such solutions included "vertical farming in urban skyscrapers" and "government should invest in blockchain for food traceability," which lack relevance to the Nigerian smallholder farmer context described in the competition prompt.

Several essays also lacked a personal voice, personal experiences, and local examples, and ended with AI-style disclaimers, further distancing the work from genuine human expression. The judges also raised concerns about similarities among submissions, noting that several essays contained identical introductory paragraphs, definitions, and conclusions. This level of uniformity is highly unusual in independent writing contests and pointed toward external coordination or template sharing.

Scholarship Winner Bala Khaira Emphasizes Critical Thinking

Closely tied to the AI issue, very many essays contained similar sentences and clear evidence of template circulation. The judges found large clusters of several essays, often from the same school, using identical introductory paragraphs, identical definitions of food security copied from Wikipedia, and identical concluding statements. This widespread duplication suggests that students were not relying solely on their own intellect but were using shared resources to bypass the creative demands of the assignment.

According to the report, the similarities suggested the circulation of common prompts, tutorial centre handouts, or WhatsApp templates among students and schools. For example, several essays began with the exact sentence: "Food security is defined by the Food and Agriculture Organization as when all people at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food." This specific repetition points to the circulation of a common prompt, a tutorial centre handout, or a WhatsApp broadcast template among students and schools.

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The report concluded that this practice completely undermines originality and critical thinking, which are the core objectives of the competition. The judges warned that the widespread use of AI-generated and templated essays makes it very hard to judge students' genuine writing ability and critical thinking. They argued that this trend puts honest, original students who make a real effort at a disadvantage, creating an unfair playing field for those who write independently.

Winners Announced Amidst Integrity Concerns

The findings came as 15-year-old Bala Khaira, a Senior Secondary School 3 pupil of Metro International School in Abuja, emerged as the winner of the 2026 competition. She secured an N15m education scholarship after defeating more than 12,000 applicants in the 16th edition of the contest. Bala, an indigene of Kogi State, was announced as the winner by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, at the unveiling of the winners held at UBA House in Marina, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Speaking after her victory, Bala said extensive research contributed to her entry and credited her parents for encouraging her to participate. She also emphasised the importance of human intelligence and critical thinking over reliance on artificial intelligence. Her approach stood in stark contrast to the templated submissions identified by the judges. "This was my first time applying. I dedicate this victory to my parents, who greatly support me in my education and every one of my other endeavours," she said.

Four other students emerged among the top five winners, sharing in the N40m scholarship pool for the competition. The judges recommended mandatory AI-detection and plagiarism screening in future editions to maintain the integrity of the contest. They also called for clearer essay guidelines, teacher briefing sessions, and measures to prevent multiple submissions to ensure that the competition remains a genuine test of student capability.