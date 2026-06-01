U.S. Launches $3.5 Million Program to Document Religious Freedom Violations in Nigeria

The U.S. Department of State has announced a new $3.5 million funding initiative to support organizations tracking and documenting religious freedom abuses in Nigeria, aiming to improve accountability and reporting amid concerns over violence by extremist groups and inadequate government responses.

The United States has launched a new $3.5 million funding initiative, roughly equivalent to N5 billion, to bolster efforts to track and document religious freedom violations across Nigeria.

Announced by the U.S. Department of State's Office of International Religious Freedom, the program aims to strengthen monitoring and reporting of religion-related attacks and abuses nationwide. It will support organizations in gathering credible evidence, improving documentation processes, and expanding incident reporting affecting various faith communities. The project, spanning two to four years, will award funds to one organization via a grant or cooperative agreement.

The department emphasized that the program is designed to enhance accountability by ensuring abuses by both state and non-state actors are properly recorded and reported. According to the State Department, years of violence by extremist groups and armed actors have generated substantial evidence of attacks against both Christian and Muslim communities.

Documenters, human rights advocates, religious leaders, community members, academics, journalists, and survivors have contributed to an evidence base illustrating extreme violence perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISIS-West Africa, Fulani ethnic militias, and other armed actors. Washington also voiced concerns over inadequate responses by Nigerian authorities to violent attacks on civilians and places of worship.

Civil society reports indicate that security agencies often fail to respond quickly or effectively to such attacks, a situation the U.S. says fosters impunity and encourages further violence. The notice further cited credible reports of Nigerian security personnel raiding places of worship and injuring clergy and congregants while searching for alleged criminals.

The intervention aligns with broader U.S. efforts to spotlight accountability and international attention on religious freedom issues in Nigeria, especially following President Trump's designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern. Successful applicants must focus activities on Nigeria's Middle Belt region and select at least four states for project implementation. The funding is open to nonprofits, international organizations, academic institutions, and private entities, though preference is given to nonprofits with relevant experience.

This move follows sustained U.S. criticism of Nigeria's handling of religious persecution claims, which the Nigerian government has consistently rejected, asserting that security challenges affect all citizens regardless of faith or ethnicity. Abuja maintains it is committed to cooperating with international partners, including the United States, to reform security architecture and address threats





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