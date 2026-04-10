U.S. Embassy Abuja Suspends Visa Appointments Due to Heightened Security Concerns in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja has suspended all visa appointments following security concerns. This move impacts applicants and coincides with a State Department travel advisory urging Americans to reconsider travel to Nigeria. The Federal Government of Nigeria has responded, criticizing the advisory as unbalanced.

The United States Embassy in Abuja has temporarily ceased all visa appointment operations within the Nigeria n capital due to heightened security concerns impacting various regions of the country. This significant development has immediately impacted a substantial number of visa applicants, leaving them in a state of uncertainty as they await further instructions regarding the rescheduling of their appointments.

The announcement was officially communicated on Thursday through the embassy's verified X (formerly Twitter) account. The brief public notice stated that all previously scheduled visa interviews in Abuja were immediately suspended. Applicants were explicitly instructed to regularly monitor their registered email addresses for updates and specific details regarding the new appointment dates. The official statement released by the embassy read: “U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue. American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment.” \This decision, while not accompanied by a detailed public explanation, closely follows a separate announcement from the U.S. Department of State. The State Department authorized the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from the U.S. mission in Abuja. This move was prompted by what U.S. officials described as a deteriorating security situation across certain areas of Nigeria. Complementing these actions, an updated travel advisory, issued by the State Department, has also been released, creating further apprehension among both Nigerian citizens and foreign nationals residing or planning to visit the country. The advisory strongly recommends that American citizens reconsider all travel plans to Nigeria, highlighting persistent threats including, but not limited to, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and the potential for civil unrest. Nigeria currently maintains a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” classification according to the U.S. government's travel advisory system. However, several Nigerian states have been assigned a more severe “Level 4: Do Not Travel” warning. States listed under the highest warning level include Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and specific areas within Adamawa, where the risks of terrorism and kidnapping are deemed extremely high. Other states, such as Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, have also been flagged for heightened security concerns attributed to civil unrest and rising criminal activities.\The updated travel advisory has triggered varied responses within Nigeria. The Federal Government of Nigeria has publicly contested the U.S. government's assessment, characterizing it as “unbalanced.” Nigerian authorities have strongly asserted that the report does not sufficiently acknowledge the ongoing efforts and initiatives aimed at addressing the complex security challenges that the nation currently faces. In response to the advisory, government officials have also appealed to international partners. They emphasized the critical importance of ensuring that travel advisories are based on accurate and up-to-date information, expressing concerns that such reports could inadvertently harm Nigeria's international reputation and, subsequently, negatively impact its economic activities. Despite the temporary suspension of visa appointments in Abuja, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos continues to operate its visa processing and consular services without any interruptions. This offers a degree of continuity for individuals seeking to travel to the United States. However, the temporary closure in Abuja is anticipated to result in significant delays and inconveniences for a large number of Nigerians who have applied or are planning to apply for visas. This will be particularly challenging for those with urgent travel plans or who have time-sensitive applications that must be processed quickly. The U.S. Embassy's actions reflect the complexities of the current security situation and the need for the safety and well-being of both American and Nigerian citizens





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US suspends visa operations in Abuja Embassy“US Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments,” the post read.

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