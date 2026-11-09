U.S. Consulate in Lagos Extends Support for Nigerian Journalist Training Program

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos extends funding for the Media Career Development Network's journalism clinic, launching in November 2026 with twelve monthly training sessions across Nigeria to enhance media capacity.

The United States Consulate General in Lagos has confirmed the continuation of its institutional support for the Media Career Development Network for a second consecutive year. This renewed commitment establishes the foundation for a comprehensive year-long Journalism Clinic that is scheduled to commence in November 2026. The primary objective of this extended initiative is to significantly strengthen the professional capacities of emerging Nigerian journalists across the nation.

Journalism Clinic Expansion Details

The expanded program is designed to deliver twelve distinct monthly training sessions that will take place across multiple major cities within Nigeria. The specific locations for these educational sessions include Lagos, Ibadan, Benin City, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Awka, and Enugu. By selecting these diverse geographic hubs, the initiative aims to reach a broad spectrum of media professionals throughout the country.

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Curriculum Focus and Participant Profile

The program is explicitly structured to bring together early-career journalists who work across various media platforms, including print, online, radio, and television outlets. The curriculum will combine expert-led instruction with practical skills development to ensure comprehensive learning. Participants will also have dedicated opportunities to connect with experienced journalists and subject matter experts who can provide mentorship and industry insights.

Bilateral Cooperation and Reporting Skills

A central goal of the initiative is to equip journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to report more effectively on issues that shape the U.S.-Nigeria relationship. The reporting focus will prioritize key areas of bilateral cooperation such as trade, investment, technology, and the creative economy. Furthermore, the clinic will strengthen participants' understanding of freedom of expression as a cornerstone of democratic governance, prosperity, innovation, and long-term economic development.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Goals

Otufodunrin, speaking on behalf of the initiative, stated that they appreciate the opportunity to provide training and networking opportunities for journalists in Nigeria to enhance their skills by learning from accomplished journalists and experts who will lead the various sessions. The Media Career Development Network remains the implementing organization, continuing its commitment to helping media professionals build stronger, more sustainable, and fulfilling careers through structured training and mentoring.

Application Process and Selection

Interested journalists can apply by filling out a specific online form available at https://forms.gle/uVQ8DkuquQVBsjQh8 with details of their reporting interests. The selection process is structured so that selected participants will be notified ahead of each monthly session rather than at a single upfront date. This staggered notification system allows for targeted engagement with participants based on their specific professional needs and interests.