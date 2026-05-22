U.N. General Assembly Adopts Landmark Advisory Opinion on Climate Change Legal Obligation

The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a landmark advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stating that states have a legal obligation to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions and address the escalating climate crisis. The resolution calls on all UN member states to take all necessary steps to prevent significant environmental harm and supports climate justice.

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a landmark advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stating that states have a legal obligation to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions and address the escalating climate crisis.

The resolution was adopted after intense negotiations and received support from 141 countries, while eight opposed it and 28 abstained. Belarus, Iran, Israel, Liberia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Yemen voted against the resolution





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U.N. General Assembly International Court Of Justice Climate Change Legal Obligation Legal Responsibility Reparation Cooperation Fundamental Rights Renewable Energy Climate Justice Transition To Renewable Energy Global Warming Fast-Track Justice Secure Energy

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