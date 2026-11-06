Nigeria Coach Busari Urges Flamingos to Stay Focused for Japan Final

Nigeria's U-17 women's team coach Akeem Busari has called for focus ahead of the World Cup final against Japan, while the Nigeria Democratic Congress congratulates the team on their historic run.

Nigeria's U-17 women's national team coach, Akeem Busari, has urged his players to stay focused and maintain their fighting spirit as they prepare to face Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco on Saturday.

Busari warned that reaching the final was not enough, insisting the Flamingos must continue working hard to complete their historic campaign by winning the trophy. He spoke at the final press conference, according to FIFA.

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"We want to make our mentality right; we want to put our attitude down to the players as well so they can see the job is not yet done; we're still on the track race. We'll just have to really fight on until we get there," Busari said. Nigeria are seeking to become the first African country to win the competition, having already made history by reaching the final for the first time.

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Coach Counsels Players After Opening Defeat

The coach reflected on how his team recovered from a difficult start, revealing he had to counsel the players after their 2-1 defeat to Poland in their opening group match. According to Busari, the technical crew discussed the players' mentality, attitude, and understanding of the team's game plan.

"After the first game, we needed to sit them down, psychologically talk to them, talk about our game plan and all we have been doing in the sessions," he said. "We needed to change our attitude and character, but because of their age, we just needed to talk to them, to counsel them, and those are the points that make the difference. " The intervention preceded a remarkable run in which Nigeria won five consecutive matches.

They defeated Puerto Rico, defending champions DPR Korea, Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil to reach the final. The 3-1 victory over two-time champions North Korea in the group stage was particularly significant, as it ended the Asian side's eight-year unbeaten run in the competition and dented their hopes of retaining the title. Busari said the performance against DPR Korea offered some indication of what Nigeria could expect from Japan but cautioned that the final would present a different challenge.

"From what we saw against DPR, I think it's the core of what we should expect more of from the Japanese," he told FIFA. "But it's a different ballgame because, for both us and them, the game will not be the same. The character, mentality and attitude with which you approach every game, and at every other level too, is what really matters.

Nigeria Aims For Historic World Cup Title

" Japan now stand between Nigeria and their first U-17 Women's World Cup title. The final gives the Flamingos a chance to turn their historic run into an unprecedented triumph for African women's football.

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Meanwhile, the Nigeria Democratic Congress on Friday congratulated the Flamingos on their historic qualification, urging the players to complete their remarkable campaign by winning the trophy for Nigeria. The party described the team's achievement as a source of national pride and a welcome relief to millions of Nigerians amid the country's economic difficulties.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, praised the players for their resilience, determination and fighting spirit, particularly their recovery from the 2-1 defeat to Poland. He said, "You did our country proud. Your victories have lifted Nigerians from the hunger, poverty, and sadness that the ruinous policies of the ruling party has imposed on them.

" Director described the team's journey to the final as impressive, recalling their 3-1 victory over North Korea, which ended the Asian side's eight-year unbeaten run in the competition. The Flamingos subsequently defeated Mexico 2-1 in the Round of 16, edged Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-finals and overwhelmed Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals.

NDC Urges Players To Make History

As the team prepares to face Japan in Saturday's final, the NDC urged the players to remain focused and make history by becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.