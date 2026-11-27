Cardiff Council approves late-night license for the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua boxing match on December 11, 2026, allowing a 1.30am start for US audiences with strict security measures in place.

Cardiff Council has officially approved a late-night licensing variation for the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua at the Principality Stadium. The decision allows the event to commence at 1.30am GMT on December 11, 2026, a schedule designed specifically to accommodate prime-time television audiences in the United States. This approval resolves critical logistical questions surrounding the late-night start time for the historic sporting event.

Core Details Fight Timing Setup

The approved license permits the two British heavyweights to make their ring walks at 1.00am on Saturday, December 12, with the opening bell scheduled for 1.30am. The Principality Stadium is expected to host up to 77,000 spectators for this major contest. Under the revised arrangements, the venue is scheduled to close at 3.30am, requiring precise crowd management to ensure public safety during the late hours. The event's timing ensures that the opening bell aligns with 8.30pm Eastern Time on December 11 for viewers in the US, maximizing global viewership potential.

Also read UCL: Gordon hits double as Barcelona beat Sabah 4-1

Stakeholder Positions Security Views

The licensing approval comes with additional security and crowd management measures to minimize disruption during the late-night event. South Wales Police will deploy 130 officers, supported by 1,600 stewards, which is twice the number usually provided for sporting events at the stadium. Live noise monitoring and breathalyzer checks at entry gates will also form part of the security arrangements to maintain order. The late-night schedule had attracted objections from residents over possible noise, traffic congestion, and disruption to the surrounding neighborhood. However, no residents attended the licensing hearing to voice their concerns or oppose the plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alcohol Sales Impact Regulations

Under the revised licensing arrangements, alcohol sales in hospitality boxes will be permitted until 3.00am, providing flexibility for premium attendees. Sales at concourse bars must stop at 1.00am, significantly earlier than the standard closing times for such venues. Officials also highlighted the potential economic benefits of hosting the high-profile boxing contest, which is expected to attract visitors and international attention to the Welsh capital. The fight's 1.30am start time is designed to ensure a prime-time broadcast slot for viewers in the United States. The event is expected to bring significant revenue to local businesses and hospitality sectors in Cardiff despite the unusual operating hours.

What Comes Next Logistics Plans

The approval marks a significant step forward in the planning stages for the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua showdown. Organizers must now finalize transport and security protocols to handle the large influx of spectators expected to arrive in Cardiff. The deployment of double the usual security personnel indicates the high level of concern for public safety during this late-night event. All arrangements are being made to ensure that the event proceeds smoothly without causing undue inconvenience to the local community. The council's decision reflects a balance between economic opportunity and public order.