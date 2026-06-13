Two unidentified women killed in hit‑and‑run on Lagos‑Ibadan Expressway

A white Mini Howo truck was linked to the fatal hit‑and‑run that killed two unidentified women attempting to cross Car Park C on the Lagos‑Ibadan Expressway, prompting traffic disruptions and highlighting growing pedestrian safety concerns in Ogun State.

Two women whose identities have not been released were killed in a fatal hit and run on the Lagos‑Ibadan Expressway on Friday evening. According to a statement released by Babatunde Akinbiyi, the head of media for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, the collision occurred at approximately 6:31 pm in the Car Park C area of the outbound lane.

The victims were attempting to cross the highway when a vehicle struck them and fled the scene. Emergency responders from the Ogun State Emergency Medical Services Ambulance Service arrived quickly, but one victim was pronounced dead at the crash site while the other succumbed to injuries during transport to Redeemed Hospital. Upon arrival at the medical facility, staff confirmed that both women had died and their bodies were placed in the hospital morgue.

The incident was further investigated by the Traffic Resources and Accident Control Enforcement (TRACE) team, which later recovered a white Mini Howo truck bearing the registration number AKR 201 XD. Police officers from the Redeemed Police Motor Traffic Division towed the vehicle after it was located.

TRACE operatives, together with officials from OGSEMSAS, the Amotekun security corps and the Redeemed Police Motor Traffic Division, secured the accident scene, diverted traffic and managed the flow of vehicles while the wreckage was cleared. The temporary disruption caused by the crash delayed traffic along the busy corridor but normal movement resumed after the scene was cleared and the victims were removed. This tragedy adds to a disturbing pattern of pedestrian deaths on major roads in Ogun State.

Earlier in the year, a man was killed in a similar hit and run at the Magboro end of the same expressway after attempting to cross the road, and in May a pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a Toyota Coaster bus on the Imowo‑Ibadan Road in Ijebu Ode. Officials have repeatedly stressed that many of these fatalities are linked to pedestrians crossing high‑speed highways without adequate visibility or safe crossing points.

The latest incident underscores the need for improved pedestrian infrastructure, stricter enforcement of traffic laws and public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing the risk of such accidents on Nigeria's busiest arteries





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Hit And Run Pedestrian Safety Lagos‑Ibadan Expressway Ogun State Traffic TRACE Investigation

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