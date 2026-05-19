Two Suspected Members of Kidnapping and Armed Robbery Syndicate Arrested by NPF

NPF arrests suspected members of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate in Kaduna state and neighboring communities for allegedly conspiring with a victim's grandson and deploying multiple AK-47 rifles in their operations. Hinted to be part of a larger syndicate, they were linked to other violent crimes, including abducting a trader and robbing commuters along the Kagoma axis.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested two suspected members of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate for a series of violent crimes in Kaduna state and neighboring communities.

According to Anthony Placid, NPF spokesperson, the suspects, Yusuf Rabo and Musa Adamu, were arrested following investigations into the abduction of Alhaji Rabo Jelani. The syndicate allegedly procured and deployed multiple AK-47 rifles for their operations, with Ali Haruna supplying one of the firearms belonging to his father and additional weapons sourced by other members of the gang. One AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine was recovered during the operation.

The syndicate was also linked to other crimes in the area, including the abduction of a trader identified as Mr. Iyke and an armed robbery attack along the Kagoma axis. Placid emphasized the ongoing efforts to arrest Ali Haruna and recover more weapons and other exhibits linked to the crimes





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Kidnapping Armed Robbery Suspected Members Police Force Nigeria Assault Arrest Pursuit Recovery Intelligence-Led Operations

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